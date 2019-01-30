CLARION – The Clarion County Sheriff’s Department recently received a donation of nearly two dozen new and slightly used deputy jackets, as well as leather equipment for other accessories, from the Berks County Sheriff’s Department.
“We’re grateful to the Berks County Sheriff’s Department for the donation,” Clarion County Sheriff Rex Munsee recently said. “It will upgrade all of our department’s jackets.”
Munsee said the journey began a little more than a year ago when he, and several other county sheriffs, received an email from Berks County Sheriff Eric Weaknecht asking if their departments could use any new or slightly used jackets, as well as leather holders for guns, handcuffs and mace.
“They were looking to get new jackets for their department,” he said of the large eastern Pennsylvania sheriff’s department, noting that he wrote back expressing interest in receiving some of the equipment. “Some of our jackets were looking old and tattered.”
After hearing nothing more from Weaknecht for more than a year, Munsee believed that his request had been overlooked, until he received an unexpected phone call from Berks County two weeks ago.
“They said they were coming to Marienville for some business and asked if they could bring the jackets to our office,” Munsee said, explaining that 21 jackets and leather gear were hand-delivered to the Clarion County Courthouse. With eight full-time and seven part-time deputies, he said, everyone in his office will be outfitted with a new jacket.
According to Munsee, the new jackets are light-weight, spring jackets. They are also reversible, and with green fluorescent accenting on the flip side, will double as traffic vests that can be worn during roadside incidents.
“They are really nice,” Munsee said of the jackets. “We’ll definitely be able to make use of them.”
In fact, he continued, the donation from Berks County saved Clarion County a few thousand dollars by not having to purchase new sheriff deputy jackets for the department.
“It’s probably about $5,000 worth of gear,” he said. “The only expense we will have is to have our county patches put on the jackets.”
