CLARION – As areas throughout the country continue to feel the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Clarion County officials recently approved an application for another federal-funded grant to help with virus relief.
At their meeting on Aug. 25, Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan and Ed Heasley approved Resolution No. 12 of 2020, authorizing the county’s application for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for coronavirus aid.
Separate from the federally-funded CARES Act grant and the county’s regular CDBG allocation, Clarion County Planning director Kristi Amato explained that the $291,312 CDBG coronavirus grant will be split between Clarion County, Clarion Borough and Clarion Township.
“Its [use] has to relate to the coronavirus, but also follow the CDBG guidelines of benefitting a national objective,” Amato explained, noting that most of the county’s CDBG funds are use to benefit low to moderate income residents.
According to the resolution, Clarion County has proposed using 3.7 percent of its FFY 2020 CDBG-Coronavirus Entitlement grant for program administration, while Clarion Borough and Clarion Township each proposed 1.7 percent of their funding for the same purpose. This will leave a balance of 96.3 percent for the county, and balances of 98.3 percent for both the borough and township “for a wide range of eligible projects and activities.”
“The projects contained in the CDBG will address eligible needs related to the coronavirus, and principally benefit low and moderate income persons,” the resolution continues.
As per the grant requirements, Amato pointed out that the county previously held two public hearings for residents to offer ideas on how to spend the money.
In other business during Tuesday morning’s meeting, the commissioners also approved a contract with Evaluator Services and Technology Inc. to conduct an organizational and operational review of the county’s Property Assessment Department.
Heasley explained that the private, independent company has been hired to review the office operations of Assessment, GIS, Register and Recorder and Tax Claim to bring unity and “ensure the longevity of all the departments.”
“We want to make sure that no duplicate work is being completed,” Heasley said. “We’re trying to get efficiency with the operation of all the departments.”
Tharan agreed, pointing out that the evaluation is “more proactive than reactive.”
“We need to make sure that we’re protecting our revenue stream going forward,” he said.
Other Business
• The commissioners unveiled and accepted a framed photograph of Cook Forest captured by photographer Anthony Cook that will be displayed in the Administration Building.
The piece was commissioned from Cook by Tharan.
• Approval was given to award $500 from the county’s Marcellus Legacy Fund to the Union COG Pool Park to help with the cost to replace a pool sweeper.
• An application for a 2021-2022 RASA/VOJO Grant through PCCD for the Clarion County District Attorney’s Office was approved.
Received every two years, the commissioners explained that the grant helps fund victim service employees for the district attorney’s office.
“This helps the county stay compliant with the victim’s Bill of Rights,” Brosius noted.
• A contract was approved with IA Construction Corporation for base repairs to the parking lot at the Human Services building at a cost of $15,302.
In related action, the commissioners also approved the purchase of two “high-efficiency” boilers and an outdoor air conditioning unit from Deets Mechanical for the Human Services building.
Tharan said that with the purchase of the new boilers, the building’s boiler system would be completely upgraded.
“We did two a couple years ago,” he said. “They’ll pay for themselves in five or six years.”
The total cost of the boilers is $24,971 and $12,866 for the air conditioning unit, both with a 10 percent county match.
All of the purchases were made using the COSTARS program.
• The commissioners also approved a contract on behalf of Public Safety with Centre Communications for an IP microwave network to provide back hall for wireless broadband access to points at seven tower sites operated by the county.
“It’s to ensure that all the towers are connected,” Brosius explained.
“It’s a fully redundant system with two paths to every site,” Public Safety director Jeff Smathers added.
The project is to be completed by Dec. 15 at a cost of $189,746, which will be totally funded using CARES Act money.