CLARION – The Clarion County 911 Center will soon get a new home in Paint Township.
At their meeting Tuesday morning, Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan and Ed Heasley approved the execution of three sales agreements for a building and two adjacent lots located in Paint Township, near the Clarion County Jail.
The sales agreements are with Wein Brothers Building Account to purchase the former Source building for $670,000, as well as separate agreements with Lila Holdings LLC, and Winscot Inc. and Smathers Managing Partner to purchase parcels of land for $40,000 each.
In addition to the county’s 911 Center, Tharan explained that the more than 50,000-square-foot building — which is set on 3.46 acres of land — will also house the county’s Emergency Management and Maintenance departments, and provide storage for county records and equipment.
“Good things come to those who wait,” Tharan said, noting that this is the fourth building the county has attempted to secure for a new 911 Center. “This is actually the most ideal one because there is so much space that we can have everything at one site, and its size gives us many options going forward.”
Because the commissioners plan to use a portion of the county’s allocated CARES funding to purchase the property, Tharan said the building will also be utilized to store products related to COVID-19 and provide areas for county departments that require additional space for social distancing.
Tharan said that future benefits might also include a site for COVID-19 testing, the county Health Department and a dedicated space for sanitizing county vehicles throughout the pandemic.
“We want to utilize as much space as possible for the COVID-19 virus to mitigate germs in all the vehicles,” he said, noting that the use of CARES Act funding means that less taxpayer money will be spent on the purchase of the building.
“If you look at the breakdown of everything we want to do, it’s costing us $13.27 per square foot to purchase that building...and we get a 911 Center and a place for storage,” he continued. “You can’t lease a place for [that much] a square foot.”
While the building will require some renovations, Tharan said that the exterior walls around the future 911 Center were constructed with block and brick, and the office portion of the building was renovated last year.
“The layout is really ideal for 911,” Tharan said of the building. “The place where the 911 Center will be is pretty secure the way it is now.”
Even with minimal renovations, Public Safety Director Jeff Smathers pointed out that moving the 911 Center to its new location will be no easy task.
According to Smathers, the new 911 Center will have all new equipment because the current center can’t be closed at any time during the move.
“There’s no way to flip a switch to shut down one center to start up the other,” he said, noting that both centers will have to operate simultaneously for a period of time until all staff members are relocated. “We’ll have dispatchers in both locations and when cutover day comes, they will continue to be in both places for at least 12 hours.”
Tharan added that the cost to move the 911 Center could be between $300,000 and $500,000.
“It’s not an easy task to move a 911 Center,” Smathers said. “This takes a lot of planning.”
In addition to the new Public Safety facility, the commissioners also announced plans to install a 120-foot 911 tower on the lots adjacent to the building.
County officials said all COVID-19 related work associated with the building and the new 911 Tower has to be completed by Dec. 31.
To help with both projects, the commissioners once again enlisted the services of the MCM Consulting Group Inc. The firm will aid with technology assessment, design, acquisition, implementation, verification, training and project management services for the new Public Safety facility for 12 months at a cost of $110,688.90.
The firm will also handle professional consulting and engineering services, tower design, acquisition and project management for the new 911 Tower in Paint Township, as well as towers in East Brady and New Bethlehem at a cost of $108,180 for six months.
Other Business
• Leases were approved with East Brady Fire Company and Darl and Gina George for the East Brady and New Bethlehem Tower sites respectively for 911 and broadband services.
The lease with the fire department, on land located near the overlook, is for 99 years at a cost of $50 per month. The lease with the Georges is effective for five years with an option to purchase at a cost of $500 per month.
• The commissioners approved budget resolutions to amend line items in the 2020 budget to properly allocate expenditures to pay for executing the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Multimodal Transportation Fund Grant ($700,000) in support of the Glassworks Business Park, and the COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant ($3,471,292) from DCED.
• A contract with Zito was approved on behalf of Public Safety for the installation of fiber lines to provide broadband at the jail and future 911 Center to the courthouse for video conferencing abilities.
The term of the contract is 48 months at an NRC cost of $22,501.75 and an MRC cost of $200 per month.
• The following letters of support were approved by the commissioners: Community Injury and Violence Prevention Promoter program for the first year of the McElhattan Foundation Grant; and Clarion County Economic Development for its application for funding from DCED through the Municipal Assistance Program.
• A contract was renewed on behalf of Central Accounting with Clarion Vocation Services for leased room in the Human Services building.