SHIPPENVILLE – As in years past, Clarion County Park in Shippenville will once again be filled with recyclable items ranging from newspapers, plastic bottles and glass to old television sets, computer monitors and batteries to unused paints, household cleaners and pool chemicals as Clarion County hosts is 21st bi-annual recycling day this weekend.
The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We see these events as a needed service for residents to do something with their recyclables,” said Clarion County Planning and Development director Kristy Amato earlier this week of why the county has been hosting two recycling events per year for the last several years. “We’ll be there rain or shine.”
According to Amato, the county has been hosting recycling days for more than 20 years, with the first event of is kind being held at the Clarion Mall in late fall.
“I remember it snowed on us that year,” Amato laughed, noting that only typical recyclables — such as paper, plastic and glass — were accepted that first year.
Over the next few years, as the county began accepting more items for recycling, and other recycling centers throughout the county began to close, organizers saw a need to expand their service to twice a year.
“We started to notice that we were getting too much stuff to handle in one day,” Amato said, explaining that the county has since hosted recycling days every year in the spring and fall. “There’s definitely enough stuff for two events.”
While both recycling days bring good crowds of residents and small businesses with less than 50 employees, Amato said the volume of recyclables dropped off at the park is much larger in the spring than in the fall — a trend she contributes to most people’s desire to clean out their homes following the winter months.
“People are hunkered in during the winter and tend to accumulate more stuff,” she said, adding that many people receive new computers and television sets for Christmas, leaving old, outdated machines just sitting around in basements or attics.
When it comes to the most popular recyclable items people bring to the drop-off site, Amato said old newspapers and magazines take the cake.
“They sometimes come in by the truckloads,” she said. She explained that the number of aluminum cans and other metals have decreased because they can be sold, and glass has become less prevalent because it isn’t used as much.
No matter what they might bring, Amato said that she always enjoys seeing those residents who make it a point to utilize both recycling days each year.
“It’s nice to see the people who stop by every fall and spring,” she said. “We look forward to seeing those familiar faces.”
According to information released by the county, items that will be accepted include paperboard, office paper and junk mail, newspaper — with bags, strings and rubber bands removed — phone books, magazines and catalogs, cardboard, pizza boxes and paper bags.
All cardboard should be flattened and cut into pieces.
Plastic milk and juice cartons, plastic jugs and bottles (No. 1 and No. 2), household plastic containers (No. 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7) and rigid plastic will also be accepted.
In addition, residents can also drop off aluminum, steel and tin cans and metal kitchen cookware, as well as clear and colored glass.
None of these items need to be separated.
The county will also take automotive and rechargeable batteries, greeting card covers with no writing on the back, white goods — such as washers, dryers, dishwashers and stoves — with no freon and any scrap metal items.
Car and light truck tires will be accepted for $3 and truck and trailer tires for $12. No wheels or rims.
Items that are not emptied and cleaned will not be accepted, and anything not listed will be refused.
Additionally, tube CRT televisions and computer monitors will be accepted for 60 cents per pound, and non-CRT devices and other electronic electronics — such as desk and laptop computers; printers, scanners, fax machines and copiers; computer mice, keyboards, speakers and drives; stereo and CD, DVD, Blu-ray, VCR, tape players, disks and tapes; microwaves; cell phones; and console televisions — for 40 cents per pound.
Household hazardous waste, including bleach and other cleaning products; paint, stain, thinner and finishes; gasoline, diesel, kerosene and additives; wood and metal cleaners and polishes; pesticides, herbicides and fungicides; adhesives and glue, aerosols; car wax and polish; antifreeze and oil; and pool/spa chemicals will be collected at $1.25 per pound.
Universal waste will be collected at $1.32 per pound. This includes items such as common and lantern batteries; button cells; incandescent, compact and fluorescent bulbs; HID, sodium and mercury vapor lamps; spot lamps; and neon and UV lamps.
Mercury-containing devices are $6.70 per pound, and small freon-containing devices are 62 cents per pound.
Small and large propane tanks and fire extinguishers can also be dropped off for $15 each.
All electronics and household hazardous waste items must be pre-registered prior to drop off. To register, call (814) 425-7773 or visit www.ecsr.net.
For more on the upcoming recycling day, contact the Clarion County Department of Planning and Development at (814) 226-4000 ext. 2801, or kamato@co.clarion.pa.us.
