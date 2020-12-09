CLARION – Clarion County is expanding emergency dispatch services to Clarion University for weekend coverage.
At their virtual meeting Tuesday morning, Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan and Ed Heasley approved a five-year agreement with Clarion University to provide 911 and emergency dispatch services for landline and wireless calls for the university.
Pointing out that everyone who dials 911 in Clarion County, including university students, has always and will continue to be connected directly to the county’s 911 Center, Clarion County Public Safety director Jeff Smathers explained that the new contract will cover the calls placed by university students on the campus’ emergency system.
“Those [calls] go directly to the campus security office,” Smathers said, citing one example as the red emergency phones placed in various locations on the university’s campus. “Those are the calls that will now be routed to us.”
According to Smathers, the university reached out to the county several months ago to see if it would be possible for the county to provide dispatch services for emergency calls placed at the university over the weekend.
“With the reduction of students on campus, I think this helps them be able to cover those hours that are not quite as busy right now as they normally would be,” Smathers said, noting that the university typically dispatches its own officers to emergency calls. After crunching the numbers, he explained, it was determined that the county could cover the university’s needs with its current dispatch staff and without additional equipment.
“We’ve had this capability for many years,” Smathers continued, adding that the county has served as backup for the university “for years” and routinely communicates with officers on campus. “This is not something new to us...[and] will be at no expense to the county.”
When it comes to dispatching help for emergency calls from the university, Smathers said the county will utilize campus police first. In the event campus officers are not available, the university asked that Clarion Borough Police be dispatched instead. Smathers added that he also wanted state police included in the contract as a possible dispatch agency, especially for coverage of Clarion University buildings located out of Clarion Borough’s jurisdiction.
“I wanted to [include state police] so we had a final destination no matter what happens,” he said, pointing to the Barnes Center at Trinity Point in Monroe Township. “If something [happened there], Clarion Borough certainly would not be the responding unit.”
In detailing the terms of the contract, Brosius explained that the county would provide dispatch services to the university 48 hours a week, from midnight on Friday through midnight on Sunday, at a cost of $15,000 per year. The contract is effective Dec. 1 through Dec. 31, 2025.
“The fee will come into the 911 [department],” Smathers said. “It will be reported to PEMA as an income and will be part of our audit.”
Liquid Fuels
Funds Distributed
In other business at the Dec. 8 meeting, the commissioners awarded a total of $113,950 in Liquid Fuels funding to seven municipalities for various road projects.
Heasley noted that the county received funding applications from 14 municipalities for 19 projects totaling $811,156.
“The total amount requested for funding from the county was $672,694, and we had $113,950 to give out,” he said, adding that the county tried to allocate money to those municipalities who hadn’t received funding for the longest period of time.
“I think we did a good job allocating the funds for those municipalities,” he continued, noting half of the municipalities were able to receive funding. “We tried to utilize the most projects for the amount of money we had to benefit the majority of municipalities.”
Explaining that the county’s allocation of Liquid Fuels comes from state gasoline taxes, Brosius said that several municipalities were hit hard this year because revenue was down due to travel restrictions and shutdowns associated with the pandemic.
“We are happy to be able to distribute this money to municipalities around the county to help with some projects they would like to have done for their citizens,” Brosius said, noting that funding is awarded once a year.
The following municipalities received Liquid Fuels funding: New Bethlehem Borough, $27,000 for a paving project; Piney Township, $20,000 for seal coating and asphalt binder project; Sligo Borough, $8,450 for drain inspection, cleaning and repairs project; Strattanville Borough, $20,000 for street paving and drainage project; Farmington Township, $23,000 for road day lighting project; Beaver Township, $9,000 for Culbertson Road box culvert and paving project; and Highland Township, $6,500 for daylight Bigley Drive project.
Other Business
• An agreement was approved with Meley Engineering Corporation to provide engineering and consulting services for design, drafting and obtaining building permits for a restroom renovation project at the courthouse.
“They’re also going to help with the design and layout of new benches that we’re looking to get in the main courtroom,” Brosius said.
• The commissioners approved a proclamation congratulating the Clarion Area Bobcats volleyball team on its Nov. 21 state championship win.
• Carol Scott was reappointed to serve a four-year term on the Clarion County Housing Authority, beginning Jan. 1.
Also beginning Jan. 1, Eugene Metcalf was reappointed to serve a three-year term as farmer director on the Conservation District Board of Directors.