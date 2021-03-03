CLARION – Clarion County Treasurer Karyn Montana reminds county residents that the treasurer’s office is open to the public.
Anyone who hasn’t purchased a 2021 Dog License can stop in the office and do so in person. Dog license renewals for 2021 were due in January, so pet owners in need are encouraged to pick one up soon.
Also available now are 2021 Fishing licenses and trout permits. Trout season officially opens statewide April 3. A resident annual fishing license is $22.97, and the trout stamp is $9.97. Senior, lifetime fishing licenses and much more are also available for purchase.
Now that the weather is getting warmer it is also time to think about getting launch permits for kayaks and canoes. A one-year launch permit is $13.97, and a two-year permit is $23.97.
Anyone with questions regarding anything available at the treasurer’s office should call (814) 226-1113, or email Montana at kmontana@co.clarion.pa.us.