CLARION – “The census makes such a big difference not just to county government, but to each community, libraries and schools, and public safety.”
With these words, Brett Whitling of Clarion County Operations and Training recently urged county residents to complete the 2020 Census.
Whitling, along with Dwayne Lehman of the Census, reported on the county’s census efforts during Tuesday morning’s meeting of Clarion County Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan and Ed Heasley.
According to Whitling, statistics provided by the Census indicate that just over 50 percent of Clarion County residents have completed the 2020 Census questionnaire, which is well below the average state response of just over 61 percent and the national average of nearly 59 percent.
“There are some areas in Clarion County that are doing OK, and there’s a good handful whose response rate has not been doing so well,” Whitling said, noting that Clarion County is currently ranked 56 out of 67 Pennsylvania counties in census responses.
“It’s something we don’t want to take for granted,” he continued of the census.
Lehman explained that the census program is in the process of resuming operations following the COVID-19 shutdown, and is working hard to get the questionnaire in the hands of as many people as possible.
First, he said, the organization is working closely with Clarion University, as well as other Western Pennsylvania universities, to ensure that students who should have been living on campus as of April 1 are able to complete the census.
“When they complete the decennial census, it should be from where they would have been on April 1, not where they’re currently living at this time,” Lehman said.
Secondly, he said, as much of Western Pennsylvania moves into Gov. Wolf’s yellow phase of reopening later this week, census representatives will again return to the field to update the master address file and validate that a structure is a residence.
“We will leave a hard copy of the census form at their location,” Lehman said, noting that all census representatives will be properly identified and will be wearing personal protective equipment. “There will be no interpersonal action going on during this phase.”
For households that fail to respond to the hard copy survey, Lehman said census representatives will return for in-person follow-ups set tentatively to begin July 1.
“That’s a tentative date,” he said. “We will continue to look at not only the infection rate of COVID-19 within a particular region, but also the safety of our employees and the safety of the citizens of this country.”
He also pointed out that the census has extended its date collection through the end of September and has petitioned Congress for permission to delay delivering the report to the president until April 30, 2021.
“We feel fairly confident that it will go through based on the situation that we’re in currently,” Lehman said.
Lehman again stressed the need for every resident to take time to complete the census.
“We’re asking every organization, every partner that we have collaborated with in Clarion County and around Western Pennsylvania to get the word out, post stuff on social media and websites...encouraging people to respond,” he said.
Pointing to very real consequences of not completing the census, Heasley noted that Clarion County could potentially lose $264,000 in federal support from PEMA and funding for the 911 Center.
“A lot of that funding is based on the population,” he said. “The 2020 Census is going to be a very important revenue stream for our 911 and EMS programs, along with schools and other state and federal-funded programs in this county.”
For more information on the 2020 Census, or to request a mailing form, call 1-844-330-2020.
Other Business
• The commissioners proclaimed May 6-12 as Nurses’ Week.
• A Hotel Tax Committee request for up to $10,000 for advertising and marketing focusing on outdoor activities was tabled until samples of the advertisements are available.
• An amendment was added to the Dominion Voting Machines contract and state reimbursement application.
The amendment includes an additional $17,392 for another scanner and $99,092 for the tenth-year buyout.
Clarion County is submitting a total of $1,008,315 for reimbursement.
• The commissioners also approved a notice of intent to apply for an $18,900 Elections Security Grant and a $16,196 CARES Act grant.
Both grants utilize federal money funneled through the state to be used specifically to help with costs incurred by elections.
• A letter of support was approved for Clarion Free Library’s application for a Keystone Grant for Public Library Facilities for heating system upgrades, ADA compliant outdoor access and ground floor entrance, and an ADA compliant restroom renovation.
• The commissioners approved the layoff of one position in CYS.