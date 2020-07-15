CLARION – Clarion County officials are continuing to plan for the renovation of county buildings after contracting the services of an area design firm.
At their July 14 meeting, Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan and Ed Heasley unanimously approved a master service agreement with Stantec Architecture and Engineering LLC and Affiliates, pending solicitor approval, for design services to be set forth in individual task orders.
According to Tharan, the master service agreement with the Butler-based firm lays out the parameters for planning and addressing the needs within county buildings over the next several years. County officials can then look at the master agreement and can decide which individual projects they want to complete and when they want to do them.
“If you look at the list of projects that need to be done in the county and have been neglected...there’s a mile-long list,” Tharan said. “That’s why we have to have someone like Stantec do that master agreement and the little projects because we don’t have time to do it.”
“I think the best way to do it is by each individual task,” he continued.
The county can also determine whether to utilize county workers to complete specific projects, or to use outside contractors to do the work.
“Stantec will design [the project], and we’ll either choose to have our people do that project, or pay Stantac more to do all the bid packages,” Tharan said. “It’s nice because they’ll do what we ask them to do.”
The master service agreement with Stantec was effective July 1.
Immediately after approving the master service agreement, the commissioners assigned Stantec with its first task order — creating designs to clad the exterior walls of the Clarion County Probation/district magistrate’s office building located along North Sixth Avenue in Clarion.
Effective July 1 at a cost of $9,800, the task order was approved pending solicitor approval of the service agreement.
In other business at Tuesday morning’s meeting, the commissioners approved a proclamation recognizing Braden Rankin for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout.
For his Eagle Scout project, Rankin, a member of Boy Scout Troop 51 French Creek Council, constructed a full-court basketball court at the Roseville Independent Chapel. The court features two regulation-sized hoops and two Four Square game areas to be used for “youth activities and as an outreach to the surrounding community.”
“You join an elite fraternity of young men who have demonstrated the intellectual, moral and physical fortitude necessary to lead in your life’s journey,” states the proclamation signed by all three commissioners. “We hope your example of compassion, dedication to a project and commitment will encourage others so that many more people can benefit in the future.”
Other Business
• Clarion County Treasurer Tom McConnell reported that the county received its portion of the DCED COVID-19 Relief Block Grant through the CARES Act in the amount of $3,471,292.
With the spending deadline of Dec. 30 quickly approaching, county officials said they are working on how to best spend the grant money, which must be used to cover expenses related to COVID-19.
In related business, the commissioners hired Maher Duessel for guidance on the administration of the CARES Act money.
• A hunting license issuing agent agreement with the state Game Commission for the issuance of hunting and furtaker licenses, as well as other essential related functions through the Pennsylvania Automated Licensing System was approved.
• Brett Whitling was repositioned into the vacant full-time position of Planner at a salary of $31,623.96 effective July 15.
The position was previously held by David Dunn, who recently retired.
Becca Delair was then hired to fill Whitling’s previous position of full-time Operations and Training Manager at a salary of $28,000 effective July 15.
• Zach Stiglitz was promoted from Assessment assistant to the Director of Assessment at a salary of $36,000 with a $1,500 increase upon award of CPE. The promotion was effective July 14.