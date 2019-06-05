COOK FOREST – Clarion Community Theater will present “The Dearly Undeparted” June 13, 14 and 15 and 20, 21 and 22 at the Sawmill Center for the Arts Verna Leith Theater.
All shows of the family-friendly comedy begin at 8 p.m.
Lyle, wanting his “loopy” grandma to move to the very nice Sunset Towers retirement home so he can sell her somewhat unconventional house, tries to convince her to leave.
When she is not at all interested in leaving her home — she wants to live there until she dies, longer if possible — Lyle enlists the help of a real estate agent, Alison, to help him.
Alison brings in Ooga, Ace and Floyd to hold a fake séance so Grandpa will tell Grandma she should sell the house. But what would happen if the séance actually worked and a stranger came over from the other side and liked it so much he never wanted to leave?
Enter Louie Chedarwax.
Everyone agrees Louie, whoever he is or wherever he came from, must go. The group enlists the help of a lawyer, the undertaker, his family, a news reporter and even the police in an attempt to get rid of him.
“The Dearly Undeparted” will keep you laughing and wondering what the group will do next. How can they possibly get rid of the unwanted Louie?
The cast includes many well-known members of the theater group and several newcomers.
Join Clarion Community Theater at 8 p.m., June 13, 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22 at the Sawmill Center for the Arts Verna Leith Theater in Cooksburg to see how this eclectic bunch will handle the situation.
All tickets are $15 each and can be reserved by calling (814) 227-6655 or visiting www.sawmill.org/theater.