CLARION – More funding is on the way for improvements at the Clarion County Park.
State Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) and Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-Oil City) last week announced that Clarion County was awarded a $192,800 Community Parks, Small Community and Partnership grant from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).
According to the state officials, the funding will be used for improvements at the Clarion County Park in Paint Township, including the construction of a pavilion, installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing and fencing, ADA access, landscaping and other related site improvements.
“This grant represents a sizable investment by the state in the development and improvement of Clarion County Park,” Hutchinson said in a press release issued last Thursday. “The improved recreational facilities at the park, such as a new pavilion and the playground equipment, will provide new opportunities and improve the quality of life for everyone in the Clarion community.”
“Clarion County Park is deserving of these funds, as it is a wonderful place for activities in central Clarion County,” Oberlander said. “The park has grown considerably over the years, and this grant will allow officials there to make necessary upgrades for both safety and accessibility. I thank the county and its staff and volunteers for applying for this highly competitive grant and all the work they put into making this a great facility in our area.”
County officials noted Tuesday morning that the DCNR grant will be instrumental in the plan to install new all-inclusive playground equipment at the County Park. Designed by Jeffrey Associates for access by children of all abilities, plans for the playground include a sensory play area, shaded areas and pavilion nestled on a 120-foot-by-80-foot fall-safe, wheelchair friendly surface.
“This project will include removing the existing outdated and worn playground that no longer meets the current CPSC, ASTM and ADA Guidelines and it will be replaced with a new playground,” said Clarion County grant coordinator Mindy Frampton, who completed the DCNR grant application on behalf of the county this spring after hearing about the opportunity from the organization’s regional advisor. “Our goal is to adapt a playground that encourages everyone to play, regardless of their ability.”
The playground project is a collaborative effort of the Clarion County Developmental Disabilities Administration and its many county stakeholders.
“It will really be a nice addition to the park,” Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan added of the adaptive playground, adding that it is something the county does not currently have.
Tharan credited Frampton for all her work in securing the competitive grant, and said that the county is also working on other grants for additional improvements at the park.
“It’s fantastic to get a grant like that,” he said, explaining that grant funding makes it possible to improve county facilities without the use of local taxpayer dollars. “Mindy did an excellent job.”
Although the DCNR grant will be a big help, it will not cover the full cost of the $390,000 playground project. In order to help with additional project costs, such as matching funds for grants, project organizers have been looking to raise money through various community raffles and events.
Currently, raffle tickets for a chance at half a beef are on sale for $5.
“We still have a few tickets left,” said Lindsay Deibler, Clarion County Developmental Disabilities/Early Intervention program specialist. “The winner will be pulled Dec. 1.”
For more information on the playground project and its fundraising efforts, visit the Clarion County Inclusive Playground page on Facebook.