ALCOLA – In it’s 80 years, the Clarion County Fair has been known by several names; it has grown from a one-day event to a weeklong fair; and it’s attractions have changed over time.
But one thing that has stayed the same across eight decades, organizers said, is that the fair remains a place where people can come together to share in some summertime fun.
“We want this year to be special for the fair’s 80th anniversary,” Clarion County Fair Board president Josh Minich said as he and a team of volunteers put the finishing touches on the event which kicks off Sunday at Redbank Valley Municipal Park. “It’s going to be a packed week.”
Minich said this year’s fair will not only look back on the 80-year history with some special events, but also look ahead to future fairs with recent improvements to the fairgrounds and other changes to keep making the fair “bigger and better” than ever before.
To celebrate the anniversary year, Minich said the fair will offer for sale a commemorative crock, and will bring back the long-time tradition of a softball tournament at the fairgrounds.
“This will be the first year for ballgames on Saturday before the fair begins, with the finals being held on Sunday at the fair,” Minich said.
This will also be the first year the Clarion County Fair will offer one of its paid weekly shows on Sunday, as the Awesome Ag Magic Show starts its weeklong run this Sunday during the fair’s free admission day.
In fact, Minich said, the Sunday lineup at the fair will offer more than ever before during the free day. In addition to the softball tournament and magic show, the fair will hold the preliminary rounds for the Clarion Fair’s Got Talent show at 4 p.m., along with a car, fire truck and motorcycle show from noon to 4 p.m. and the Hymn Sing and Devotional Program at 7 p.m.
Admission to the fair on Sunday is only a donation that will benefit the Redbank Valley Community Center.
Grandstand shows for the week include the Clarion Fair’s Got Talent finals on Monday at 7 p.m. featuring country music artist Coston Cross; Elvis Tribute artist Jeff Krick Jr. at 8 p.m. Tuesday night, with singer Miley Rose as an opening act at 7:30 p.m.; the Derby Dogs Demolition Derby on Wednesday at 7 p.m.; the Team STORM Tough Truck Racing at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday; the truck and tractor pulls at 7 p.m. Friday; and the Full Pull Productions Truck and Tractor Pulls on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Minich noted that the fair is also selling raffle tickets for the Clarion County Fair Tough Truck, which the winner can then drive in the Thursday night show.
The fairgrounds will also have a new appearance this year, Minich said, as work has been taking place to renovate Barn 1 near the grandstand, as well as the pig barn. Additions to the fair office will also be done in time for the fair.
The actual layout of the fair’s vendors will be the same as the past several years, with one or two new food vendors in the food court area, Minich said.
With the number of extra shows and activities being brought to the fair this year, Minich said more areas of the park will be utilized to accommodate everything. In addition to the lineup of grandstand shows, Minich said the fair is offering daily shows of Brian Franzen’s Elephants, Hynotist Richard Barker, the Awesome Ag Magic Show, Wild About Robots, the Butterfly Experience, Knocker Ball and a mechanical bull.
“We’re looking for a strong turnout the entire week, but especially Friday and Saturday nights,” Minich said of the lineup. “There’s just so much to do at the fair this year.”
The schedule of the on-grounds free shows is as follows:
• Sunday — Amazing Ag Magic Show, 4:30, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.
• Monday — Amazing Ag Magic Show, 4, 6:15 and 8 p.m.; Hypnotist Richard Barker, 7 and 8:45 p.m.; Wild About Robots, 5 to 6:45 p.m. and 9:30 to 10:30 p.m.
• Tuesday & Wednesday — Amazing Ag Magic Show, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.; Brian Franzen’s Elephants, 6:45 and 8:45 p.m.; Hypnotist Richard Barker, 7:15 and 9:15 p.m.; Wild About Robots, 5:50 to 7 p.m. and 8 to 9 p.m.
• Thursday — Amazing Ag Magic Show, 11:30 a.m., 4, 6 and 8 p.m.; Wild About Robots, noon, 5:30 to 7 p.m. and 8 to 9 p.m.; Brian Franzen’s Elephants, 6:45 and 8:45 p.m.; Hypnotist Richard Barker, 7:15 and 9:15 p.m.
• Friday — Amazing Ag Magic Show, 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.; Brian Franzen’s Elephants, 6:45 and 8:45 p.m.; Hypnotist Richard Barker, 7:15 and 9:15 p.m.; Wild About Robots, 4 to 6 p.m. and 8 to 9 p.m.
• Saturday — Amazing Ag Magic Show, 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.; Brian Franzen’s Elephants, 6:45 and 8:45 p.m.; Hypnotist Richard Barker, 7:15 and 9:15 p.m.; Wild About Robots, 3 to 5 p.m. and 8 to 9 p.m.
For full details and schedules for each day, see the special section inside today’s Leader-Vindicator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.