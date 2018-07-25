ALCOLA – Actress and author Naya Rivera once said, “Butterflies can’t see their wings. They can’t see how truly beautiful they are, but everyone else can.” This week, visitors at the Clarion County Fair can experience the truth of Rivera’s words.
Making its debut at the local fair for 2018, the Butterfly Experience brings learning about butterflies to life by offering a close-up and personal encounter with these colorful insects.
“It’s a really nice thing for people of all ages to enjoy,” said Joe Damiano, who, along with wife Lacey, owns and operates the Butterfly Experience, which includes eight traveling butterfly exhibits based out of Long Island, N.Y. “Not too many people get the chance to be this close to butterflies.”
The Damianos were inspired to start their family-owned business a year-and-a-half ago when they saw a butterfly flying by while visiting one of their local fairs.
“He [Joe] said I think we could do something like that,” Lacey Damiano said, noting that the couple have been traveling all over the country with their exhibits ever since. Although both still work full-time jobs, they hope to focus solely on the Butterfly Experience in the near future.
“Everyone loves butterflies,” Joe Damiano added, explaining that he and Lacey try booking between 15 and 20 fairs per year. In addition to fairs and festivals, the Butterfly Experience will also book weddings and other special events — complete with butterfly releases — as well as host education programs in schools and home expo conventions.
According to the Damianos, fairgoers who visit the Butterfly Experience will have the unique opportunity to interact with and feed three different species of butterflies — Monarch, Painted Ladies and TomPawlesh.
“Everybody always asks what butterflies eat,” Joe Damiano laughed, noting that the insects’ diet consists mostly of sugar water. Visitors feed the butterflies using a stick with a sponge on the end, which is dipped into the sugary substance providing the perfect landing zone for the more than 140 butterflies in the exhibit. “It really does make for a good time.”
Each butterfly in the Butterfly Experience is either bred by the Damianos, purchased from another breeder or collected by the Damianos from its native area.
In addition to providing one-on-one experiences with the insects, Joe Damiano said butterfly kits are also available for purchase at the exhibit. Equipped with enough food to last until the metamorphosis process begins, each kit comes complete with a Painted Lady caterpillar.
“It’s another great way for people, especially kids, to be able to watch all the stages in the metamorphosis process,” Joe Damiano said, explaining that when the time is right, the caterpillar will make its way to the top of the container to form a chrysalis where it will remain for seven to 10 days before emerging as a butterfly.
Along with exhibiting and educating crowds about butterflies, the Damianos also accept donations to support the migration of the Monarch butterfly species.
“It really helps to put the butterflies back in nature,” Joe Damiano said of their efforts.
Joe and Lacey Damiano said that what makes their exhibit unique is the individual experience that each visitor has with while interacting with the butterflies.
“It can be a very spiritual and emotional experience for some people,” Lacey Damiano said, adding that butterflies often symbolize remembrance of a loved one or the beginning of new life.
The couple agreed that what they like most about their job is being able to travel and work with the butterflies together as a family.
“The best part of our job is being together and working as a family,” Lacey Damiano said, noting that the Butterfly Experience wants every fairgoer to feel like they are part of the family. “It’s great being able not only travel, but be around butterflies.”
The Damianos are looking forward to their first time at the Clarion County Fair, and want to thank Kemmer’s Greenhouse for providing the flowers to enhance the Butterfly Experience. The flowers will be available for sale at the end of the week.
The Butterfly Experience is open daily at the Clarion County Fair, and admission to the exhibit is included in the fair’s pay-one price entry fee.
For more information, visit the Butterfly Experience on Facebook, or www.thebutterflyexperience.net.
