CLARION – Clarion County officials earlier this week unveiled more than $595,000 worth of communication equipment that will be used to upgrade and enhance the county’s emergency management system.
The equipment, which will be distributed to 16 fire departments, five EMS ambulance providers, and six police, sheriff, probation and public safety departments throughout Clarion County, came at no cost to county taxpayers, according to Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley.
“The cost was $595,498 using CARES Act grant money,” Heasley explained during his presentation at Tuesday morning’s board of commissioners meeting.
The CARES Act is a federally-funded program that provides funds to a variety of state and local programs affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release issued by the commissioners, the new equipment to be distributed to county first responders includes 46 base station radios, 111 dash mount radios, 156 portable radios and chargers, and 430 pagers with chargers, as well as new P-25 software and AES/DES encryption.
“The radio upgrades saved each of the various first responder organizations thousands of dollars, and is a benefit to all the businesses and residents of Clarion County,” the release states.
Heasley explained that the only related expense will be a charge to each receiving agency for installation of the new equipment and software.
“The average installation for one of the dash mounts is about $100 or less,” he noted. “So, they’re obtaining countywide about $600,000 worth of radios for a minimal fee.”
Tharan pointed out that all of the new radios are digital, which will aid the county in achieving its goal of having the entire emergency management system digitized by 2025.
The implementation of the new radios also coincides with the commissioners’ plan to improve countywide emergency communication services, the release states. This plan includes the installation of a new microwave system, as well as the construction of new towers along with the reworking of some existing towers to improve emergency communication and to allow for broadband services throughout the county.
“The upcoming upgrades are scheduled to go live in summer 2021, barring any unexpected delays,” the release states. “The project specifications and design are for 100 percent mobile coverage and at least 95 percent portable coverage countywide.”
Heasley added that the installation of the new radios in county vehicles could start as soon as June 1.
“It’s a nice program, and we all benefit from it,” he said. “The best part is that there was no cost to you and I.”
In other communication matters at the May 25 meeting, the commissioners also heard from Jarred Heuer of the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC), who announced the launch of the Clarion County Broadband Survey.
“The purpose of the survey is to get a ground swell of information from Clarion County businesses and residents pertaining to both their current access to broadband and their current needs for broadband,” Heuer explained, adding that the online survey is being launched through the Clarion County Broadband Committee of the CCEDC in collaboration with the county and other community partners.
“It is the CCEDC’s understanding that the need for reliable and affordable broadband in Clarion County is great,” a press release issued by the CCEDC states, citing the importance of hearing feedback from county residents and businesses instead of relying on data reports and maps. “Residents and business owners understand that need all too well, and it’s our hope that this survey will pinpoint that need and make evident Clarion County’s case for broadband deployment funding.”
One such funding avenue currently in the works, Heuer said, is the county and CCEDC’s application for grant money through the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to install fixed wireless internet broadband access in various parts of the county utilizing county-owned towers.
“It would be a total $2 million project,” Heuer said, explaining that the grant requires a $1.1 million county match. “As everyone knows, COVID shed a light on the lack of broadband access throughout the entire country, and Clarion County was not exempt from that.”
Heuer said that Delta Developments is assisting with the grant application, which was recently submitted to the ARC for review.
“We anticipate it to be a very competitive grant,” he said, pointing out that he hopes results from the survey will help advance the county’s claim that better broadband coverage is needed. “This survey is designed to create another data layer to show and illuminate our lack of broadband accessibility in various portions of the county even more.”
“With this grant, which we hope to win, we would be able to target many of those underserved areas,” Heuer continued. “This survey would help us increase our credibility of deserving the funds.”
A link to the broadband survey can be found on the CCEDC’s website at www.ClarionCountyEDC.com.
Other Business
• The commissioners authorized the disbursement of COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) funding to 17 eligible hospitality-related businesses in the county — including $10,000 to Gabriel’s restaurant in Hawthorn and $15,000 to Joe’s Pizza in New Bethlehem.
• Resolution No. 10 of 2021, authorizing the reestablishment of the Clarion County Redevelopment Authority was approved.
In combination with the Clarion County Housing Authority, the Redevelopment Authority will be responsible for returning county blighted and abandoned properties to productive use, promote elimination of blighted areas and to supply sanitary housing throughout the county.
• A letter of support on behalf of the Clarion Blueprint Community Inc. for a Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program grant for the Clarion Multigenerational Community Park Playground Project was approved.
• Approval was also given for the lease of a 2021 Chrysler Pacifica AWD van from Laurel Auto Groups at a cost of $33,600 through the COSTARS program.