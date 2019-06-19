PAINT TWP. – In the wake of a federal lawsuit filed in the eastern part of the state, the online inmate portal for the Clarion County Jail is closed indefinitely.
At last Thursday’s meeting of the Clarion County Prison Board of Inspectors, jail officials said that the public portal — which includes mugshots and basic case information on each inmate in the Paint Township facility — was taken offline as a result of a verdict handed down by a federal jury following a trial in Bucks County.
Clarion County Commissioner and prison board member Ted Tharan said that the court recently found in favor of a former Bucks County inmate who alleged that the county infringed upon his rights by allowing information on his case history to remain on the Bucks County portal, even after his record was expunged.
According to a recently published report in the Bucks County Courier Times, the original lawsuit was filed by Daryoush Taha of Sicklerville, N.J. in 2012, and a class action suit later followed on behalf of 67,000 former Bucks County inmates. The jury said the county and its jail “violated the privacy rights of tens of thousands of former inmates.” As a result, the county was ordered to pay an estimated $68 million in punitive damages, amounting to $1,000 for each violation.
“The damage award is mandatory because the jury found the county ‘willfully’ violated federal law when it posted criminal information online of individuals held or incarcerated at the Bucks County Prison from approximately 2011 to 2013,” the article states.
Clarion County Commissioner and prison board chairman Wayne Brosius noted that Clarion County uses the same inmate-lookup tool program as Bucks County; and after consulting with the jail’s solicitor, Clarion County’s portal was closed on May 29.
In other business during the June 13 prison board meeting, Brosius announced that the county received official word that the Clarion County Jail earned full compliance during its April 11 state inspection. The notice came in the form of a June 3 letter signed by Christopher Oppman, deputy secretary of administration for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.
“Staff commitment to compliance is evident throughout the facility allowing the facility to maintain an audit-ready status,” Oppman writes, noting that the jail “achieved full compliance” in administrative standards, regulations and facilities for county correctional institutions. “Staff at the Clarion County Corrections should be proud of their accomplishments and are encouraged to maintain this level of compliance.”
Jail Warden Jeff Hornberger echoed Oppman’s sentiments, explaining that maintaining the facility’s compliance record is a team effort.
“It takes everyone from the part-time correctional staff to the cooking staff to the nursing staff and the maintenance staff to achieve that,” he said.
By earning full compliance, the Clarion County Jail will be exempt from the normal one-year inspection cycle. The jail’s next inspection will take place in 2021.
“Congratulations to the warden and staff and the board here for a good report,” Brosius added.