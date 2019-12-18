LIMESTONE – Pine Springs Pottery, located along Stony Road off Route 66 near Limestone in Clarion County, became the newest member of the Redbank Valley Area Chamber of Commerce recently.
Owner Marie Lewis’s business has been in operation for about six years, but her passion for clay began as a hobby nearly 25 years ago.
“Bill Grosech, a professor at Clarion University, really lit the spark for me,” Lewis said. “I was not an art major, but I took every pottery class I could. After Bill’s passing, his widow sold me all his studio equipment and made it possible for me to really get started.”
Lewis moved to the Limestone area at the age of 13, while her husband was from Sligo originally. Their deep connection to the region brings customers and guests to her studio most days of the week.
“My shop and studio are open most days from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.,” she said, “but people can stop by and catch me by chance most of the time if they call or send me a text message first.”
Sitting at a whirring potter’s wheel while pulling a pot from a lump of wet clay is infinitely satisfying, Lewis said, but she enjoys company as she is doing it. She holds regular ladies-night gatherings during which six or eight people show up to watch her work and ask questions about the process of forming a pot, drying it, applying glaze and firing it in a kiln.
Customers are first greeted by an intimate display area of shelving at the bottom of her basement stairs. Nearby, her potter’s wheel stands ready for use. Racks of greenware, unfired pottery that is drying before receiving its glaze, are ranged along another wall near a kiln in the corner.
“All my designs are original,” she said. “I hand-glaze each piece, painting the design by hand.”
Her well-known designs encompass nature themes featuring native flowers and grasses, along with a seashell-theme line that is especially popular in the summertime.
While Lewis has several signature designs for offer in her shop, she also does custom work, a process that may take up to eight weeks if it is requested during her busier seasons. But it is well worth the wait, she said.
“It is not merely the process of making something different,” she said. “While I am making a piece of custom pottery, I think about the person I am making it for, their needs and wants. There really is a piece of me included in every item in some way.”
Along with selling her creations from the basement of her home, she takes Pine Springs Pottery merchandise to several festivals in the region. Due to the connections she has made with other artisans throughout the years, Lewis also holds an annual holiday open house at her business, inviting two or three other craftspeople to display their creations beside her pottery.
Her most recent event in November featured the work of Wooly Pines, the creator of unique trees crafted from wool, and Slate Accents, which makes rustic home décor from native slate.