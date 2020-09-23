CLARION – Two area road renovation projects garnered the support of Clarion County officials at their regular meeting earlier this week.
With two motions during their Sept. 22 meeting, Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan and Ed Heasley unanimously approved resolutions lending their support to the further development of Fiberboard Avenue in Paint Township and Grand Avenue in Clarion.
In one piece of business, the commissioners approved Resolution No. 14 of 2020, authorizing the county’s application for a Multimodal Transportation Fund grant not to exceed $3 million from the Commonwealth Financing Authority to be used for the extension of Fiberboard Avenue.
According to Tharan, the project, spearheaded by Economic Development, plans to redirect trucks coming out of the Fiber Board Plant to Route 66 instead of River Hill.
“All of the trucks coming out of the Fiber Board plant come onto River Hill right now, [but] they would like to get on Route 66,” he said, noting that one possible solution being looked at includes constructing a new road connecting the two points.
In a similar measure, the commissioners also passed Resolution No. 15 of 2020, authorizing the application for a second Multimodal Transportation Fund grant in the amount of $1,395,794 in support of the Glassworks Business Park — Phase II development.
The grant money will be used for transportation, infrastructure and utility improvements along Grand Avenue which runs in front of the business park, owned by Miles Brothers LLC at the site of the former Owens-Illinois glass plant.
“This is Phase II of the Grand Avenue project,” Clarion County Planning director Kristi Amato said, explaining that the entire project includes widening the road, the addition of sidewalks, lighting and a bus shelter, as well as stormwater improvements. “We received $700,000 last year for the project, so this grant is to complete it.”
If awarded, Amato said that this latest grant would complete funding for the project, but no construction has officially begun.
“They’re still doing some final designs,” she said.
Other Business
• October was proclaimed as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
• The commissioners agreed to waive GIS data fees for LAIRD Recreation and Land Planning Services LLC for the Piney Rail Riders Corridor Map to use in preparation of a base map to conduct a feasibility study.
According to county officials, the Piney Rail Riders, a non-profit ATV club, recently received a DCNR grant to conduct a feasibility study to utilize the former Piney Railroad as a motorized ATV trail system.
“They want to improve that and make it an ATV trail,” Amato said of the former railroad.
“They want there to be a spine from near Brookville all the way west to near the Clarion River,” Brosius added. “They’re working on the first phase of the project.”
• Catherine Allgeier, Lorraine Schoepke, Thomas McCauliffe, Lori Norris and Bejahe Wyman were hired as part-time temporary election employees at a salary of $9.50 per hour.
• The continuation of Clarion County’s advertising with PA on Display at the selected rest areas and all welcome centers in the state was approved.
County officials also approved the printing/updating of 8,000 Clarion County brochures and 10,000 Foxburg rack cards for distribution for the PA on Display contract.
The cost of the printing was estimated at up to $5,000.