CLARION – Clarion County Election officials released the unofficial list of candidates from the May 21 Primary Election who won by write-in votes.
According to Cindy Callihan, Clarion County director of elections and voter registration, the write-in winners will be contacted and must formally accept the nomination to be included on the ballot for the November General Election.
The following write-in winners were announced:
Ashland Township
• Supervisor (6-year term) — John Macormac, 10 Republican write-in votes.
Beaver Township
• Supervisor (6-year term) — James Weeter, 12 Democratic write-in votes.
Clarion Borough
• Council (4-year term) — Bill Miller, 17 Democratic write-in votes.
• Council (4-year term) — Zachary Garbarino, 21 Republican write-in votes.
East Brady Borough
• Council (4-year term) — Dennis King, 43 Democratic write-in votes; 49 Republican write-in votes.
• Council (4-year term) — Barbara Mortimer, 55 Republican write-in votes.
• Council (4-year term) — Joseph Hillwig, 27 Republican write-in votes.
Elk Township
• Supervisor (6-year term) — Keith Etzel, 35 Democratic write-in votes.
Knox Township
• Auditor (6-year term) — Mary Lutz, 27 Democratic write-in votes.
• Auditor (4-year term) — Julie Schill, 22 Democratic write-in votes.
Auditor (2-year term) — Timothy Huebert, 23 Democratic write-in votes; 13 Republican write-in votes.
Madison Township
• Supervisor (6-year term) — John Buzard, 23 Democratic write-in votes.
Monroe Township
• Auditor (6-year term) — Amy Hockins, 12 Republican write-in votes.
New Bethlehem Borough
• Council (4-year term) — Scott Barrett, 10 Democratic write-in votes; 27 Republican write-in votes.
• Council (4-year term) — Gordon Barrows, 10 Democratic write-in votes.
Perry Township
• Supervisor (6-year term) — Tom Rhoads, 13 Democratic write-in votes.
• Auditor (6-year term) — Terrance Kinney, 11 Republican write-in votes.
Porter Township
• Supervisor (6-year term) — Jerry McCauley, 11 Democratic write-in votes.
Redbank Township
• Supervisor (6-year term) — Kenneth Lee, 41 Democratic write-in votes.
Shippenville Borough
• Council (4-year term) — Charles Knight, 11 Republican write-in votes.
Sligo Borough
• Council (4-year term) — Kerry Graham, 13 Republican write-in votes.
• Council (4-year term) — Todd Wiser, 11 Republican write-in votes.
Clarion Area
School District
• School Director (4-year term) — David Estadt, 80 Democratic write-in votes; 113 Republican write-in votes.
Union School District
• School Director (4-year term) — Tressa Smith, 23 Democratic write-in votes; 83 Republican write-in votes.