CLARION – Clarion Hospital Foundation recently awarded seven scholarships to area students who will pursue education in the medical field.
Brian Acey, Drew Davis, Madelyn Dunlap, Kaylynn Fulmer, Austin Kirkpatrick, Natalie Meyers and Brooke Terwilliger were selected by committee members as the 2021 recipients.
To be eligible for scholarship consideration, students must be a graduate or future graduate of a Clarion County high school, be accepted to a school of post-secondary health care education, have a grade point average of 3.0 or equivalent in the final three years of high school, and plan to pursue higher education in a medical related field.
• Natalie Meyers was awarded the James Alexander Memorial Scholarship.
Meyers is a 2021 graduate of North Clarion High School. While at North Clarion, Meyers was a member of the Student Council, Junior Historians, Softball Team (Captain) and Volleyball Team.
She has been accepted to Clarion University of Pennsylvania where she will pursue a career as a nurse.
• Austin Kirkpatrick was awarded the Dr. John Brooks Memorial Scholarship.
Kirkpatrick is a 2021 graduate of Redbank Valley High School. While at Redbank Valley, Kirkpatrick was a member of the National Honor Society (Treasurer), Bible Club (President), C.C. Wrangler 4-H Group (President), Future Business Leaders of America, and Yearbook (Treasurer). She has participated in community activities with the Redbank Valley Trail Association, Redbank Valley Trail beautification and helped with several Clarion County Fair activities.
She has been accepted to Lackawanna College where she will pursue a career as a cardiac sonographer.
• Drew Davis was awarded the Dr. John Johnston Memorial Scholarship.
Davis is a 2021 graduate of Union High School. While attending Union, she was a member of the National Honor Society, Volleyball Team, Travel Club and Prom Committee (Secretary).
She plans to attend Seton Hill University where she will begin her journey to become a physician.
• Brian Acey was awarded the Joseph and Helen Miller Memorial Scholarship.
Acey is a 2021 graduate of Clarion Area High School. While at Clarion, he was a member of National Honor Society, Student Council (President), Youth Council (President), Clarion Football Team, and Clarion Singers/Choir (President). He has also been involved in the community volunteering with American Red Cross blood drives, Habitat for Humanity, Vacation Bible School and Wreaths Across America.
Acey has been accepted to the University of Pittsburgh where he is planning to pursue a career as a physician.
• Madelyn Dunlap was awarded the Joseph and Helen Miller Memorial Scholarship.
Dunlap graduated from Keystone High School in 2021. While at Keystone, she was a member of National Honor Society, Student Council (President), Marching Band, Concert Choir, Concert Band, Ski Club (Secretary), Basketball, Soccer and Softball.
She has been accepted to Clarion University where she will study rehabilitative sciences.
• Kaylyn Fulmer was awarded the Fran Shope Memorial Scholarship.
Fulmer is a 2021 graduate of Keystone High School. While at Keystone, she was a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, Soccer, Cheerleading, Softball, Marching Band, Choir, Tumbling Club and participated in Musicals.
Fulmer has been accepted to Westminster College where she will pursue a career as a nurse.
• Brooke Terwilliger was awarded the Fran Shope Memorial Scholarship.
Terwilliger is a 2021 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School. While at A-C Valley, she was a Cheerleader (Captain), a member of SADD Club (President) and Prom Committee.
She will be attending Westminster College where she will pursue a career as a nurse.