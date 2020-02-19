CLARION – Clarion Hospital, in conjunction with Penn State University, last week introduced a new program to aid in the treatment of victims of sexual assault.
The Sexual Assault Forensic Examination Telehealth Center (SAFE-T Center), established and maintained by Penn State University, is a telehealth program that enables rural hospitals in Pennsylvania to offer expert treatment in the aftermath of a sexual assault.
According to Clarion Hospital CEO Steven Davis, the local hospital is now one of six Pennsylvania hospitals that collaborate with the SAFE-T Center. Clarion’s involvement grew out of a need voiced by the District Attorney’s Office to ensure that perpetrators of sexual assault do not go unpunished due to “lack of evidence or lack of proper collection of evidence.”
“We are now bringing telemedicine technology to the Clarion community to make sure that, when we do unfortunately have these cases, we have all the resources and training in addition to access to a forensic nurse examiner remotely 24/7,” Davis said during last Wednesday’s program launch presentation at Clarion Hospital, noting that hospital personnel want to do what’s right for the victims through a holistic approach. “Our job is to make sure that we do the right thing and collect the evidence in a respectful, emotional way so that we meet their needs during that time of crisis.”
SAFE-T Center director Sheridan Miyamoto reported that the program is a response to a documented lack of professional staff specifically trained to deal with victims of sexual assault.
“[Often] someone without any training in the ER is kind of tapped to do that exam,” she said. “They’re opening an evidence collection kit and reading instructions in front of a patient on arguably one of the worst days of their lives.”
In addition to having instant, on-screen access to an expert nurse during the examination and interview, the program will also train on-site nurses to be available for assault victims in their time of need.
SAFE-T Center clinical nurse coordinator Faith Mong joined the Feb. 12 discussion remotely to demonstrate how the secure and encrypted technology operates. Not only does it allow for interaction between the nurse on site and the SAFE-T nurse, but it also enables the SAFE-T nurse to assess and interact with the patient firsthand.
“What’s really great about this system is that someone like me can be in a secure location and not have to travel to the hospital, which reduces the amount of time the patients have to wait for care, at least on our side,” Mong said.
She also reported that while a few patients have declined to have the remote technology available during their examination, most have been welcoming and appreciative of the service.
“I truly perceive that the patient feels like I’m in the room with them by the end of their care,” Mong added, noting that some patients have even attempted to hug the monitor during their visit. “I think that if you have the right person on this side, it can very much feel like we’re just another person making sure they get the quality of care they deserve.”
Six nurses at Clarion Hospital will be a part of the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) program, Miyamoto noted, indicating that they have completed and are participating in ongoing training in all aspects of patient care and support. This involves more than 40 hours of training, two full-days at Penn State doing hands-on training with live models and additional training on the equipment.
“This is really difficult work to do, and it’s wonderful to see that you have nurses here that are raising their hands to be trained and really be a quality response in the community,” she said, adding that there only 53 SANE-trained nurses across the state. “They have put in a tremendous amount of effort.”
Funding for the SAFE-T Center has come from a variety of sources, according to officials. It began with money from the Department of Justice Office for Victims of Crime and the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. Locally, a contribution was made from the Fraternal Order of the Eagles to help offset the costs of starting and sustaining the program.
“This grant has paid for the equipment and a tremendous amount of training, but there’s still a cost,” Davis said, noting that sometimes rural hospitals provide services to the community simply because the service is necessary. “Sometimes you do things for the right reason. You may not make money doing it, it may cost you money to do it, but it’s the right thing to do.”
Ending the presentation, PASSAGES Inc. executive director Marlene Austin added her enthusiastic support for the local implementation of the SAFE-T Center.
“We can now be sure that all sexual assault survivors are in the best hands. They’re going to be shown compassion, and most importantly that they are going to be believed,” Austin said of the Clarion Hospital program. “So on behalf our staff, we would like to thank you all again for all of the collaborative efforts. I’m thrilled that it’s going to be a part of Clarion.”
In addition to hospital, SAFE-T Center and PASSAGES representatives, several local law enforcement officials, as well as state Rep. Donna Oberlander and Sen. Scott Hutchinson attended last Wednesday’s program launch presentation.