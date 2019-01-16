CLARION – The Clarion Hospital Board of Directors announced last week that it has named Steven T. Davis, MBA, FACHE, as the hospital’s chief executive officer.
Davis, who joined the hospital as interim CEO in June 2018, assumed the permanent position effective Jan. 1.
“Steven has energized the board, medical staff and all employees around a shared commitment to ongoing improvements in hospital performance and patient experience. We are confident he is the right person to lead Clarion Hospital now and into the future,” said Fred Port, chairman of the Clarion Hospital Board of Directors.
Davis has more than 20 years of experience in health care leadership, including work in large, academic medical centers, community hospitals and surgery centers. He was recruited to Clarion Hospital by Quorum Health Resources, the hospital’s longtime hospital management and consulting partner. Previously, Davis spent three years as CEO of Lock Haven Hospital, a 47-bed acute care hospital in central Pennsylvania with an accompanying 90-bed skilled nursing facility. At Lock Haven, Davis led initiatives that resulted in improvements in quality, physician satisfaction and financial performance.
“I am proud to become a permanent member of the Clarion Hospital team,” Davis said. “Since I arrived at Clarion, I have been impressed with the entire hospital community — the committed board of directors, the engaged medical staff and all the tremendous employees. I look forward to continuing to work together to strengthen the hospital and enhance patient experience, access and convenience.”
A Pennsylvania native, Davis earned his bachelor’s degree in health policy and administration and his Master of Business Administration from Penn State University. He is a Fellow of the American College of Health Care Executives.
Davis and his wife, Rebecca, have three children aged 11, 12 and 15.
Clarion Hospital is a 70-bed hospital that offers healthcare throughout the course of a lifetime.
