CLARION – 2018 ended on a high noted for the Clarion County Jail, as the Paint Township facility finished the year more than $135,000 under budget.
In his report during the regular prison board meeting on Jan. 10, Warden Jeff Hornberger explained that the jail ended 2018 at 95 percent of its original $2,530,894 budget.
“We’re thankful for that,” Hornberger told the board. Although he noted that some bills for December were still outstanding, he said that the final totals should not put the jail in the red. “Overall it’s under budget.”
According to Hornberger, the jail capped 2018 with an average daily population of 101 inmates, with an average of 83.07 male inmates and 17.90 female inmates.
“That is really down [from last year],” Hornberger said, explaining that the average daily population in 2018 dropped seven inmates per day from 2017’s average population of 108 inmates per day.
Jail officials pointed out that 2018 marks the second consecutive year that the jail has experienced a decrease in its average daily population.
“That’s really good,” Hornberger continued, adding that the facility saw it first population decrease in several years between 2016 and 2017 when it dropped from 113 inmates to 108 inmates. In fact, numbers provided by the warden show that the jail’s population has steadily increased since at least 2011 when it housed an average of 74.75 inmates.
Despite some busy months, which brought the jail close to its 129-bed capacity, Hornberger attributed the jail’s population decrease to the success of diversion programs offered by the county courts system and probation — such as behavior and treatment court and supervised parole — as alternatives to incarceration.
“The judges and probation are really working with us to help keep our population and other numbers low,” he said. “Clarion County is one of the few counties where our [jail] population has gone down.”
In correlation with the decrease in population, Hornberger also reported that the average length of stay for inmates in 2018 was 47.13 days, which was down from the 2017 average of approximately 55 days. The average length of stay for male inmates last year was 50.28 days, while females only stayed an average of 36.49 days.
Also due to the smaller population, the cost to house an inmate in 2018 was $65.41 per day, an increase of just over $1 from 2017.
“We’re buying in bulk and doing pretty good,” Hornberger said of the food budget.
Following the meeting, prison board chairman Commissioner Wayne Brosius said that although some bills still have to be paid, he was pleased that the jail’s expenses should come in under budget.
“I’d like to commend Warden Hornberger and all his staff for running the prison so efficiently once again,” Brosius said. “It’s not an easy job to keep expenses down when it’s a facility that runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.”
Additional 2018
Jail Statistics
• A total number of 122,645 meals were served at a cost of $1.36 per meal. This is an increase of four cents from 2017.
• There were a total of 782 active inmates from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 — 603 men and 179 women — who served a collective 36,853 days at the facility.
• According to Hornberger’s data, the busiest months for commitments were October with 82, April with 70, May with 68, March with 64 and January with 62.
The highest months for releases were April with 74, followed by March with 67, May with 65, November with 63 and June with 59.
For the first time in at least 15 years, Hornberger noted that the jail saw the same total number of commitments and releases, equaling 687.
• It was reported that the most common age group for inmates was ages 25 to 34 with 254 inmates (36 percent); followed by ages 18 to 24 with 148 (21.54 percent); ages 35 to 44 with 147 (21.40 percent); and ages 45 to 54 with 80 (11.64 percent). Fifty-three inmates were older than 55 years of age (7.71 percent), while no inmates were under 18 years old.
• The most common offenses by inmates include: 76 gagnon/parole violations; 58 manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance offenses; a total of 57 various driving under the influence offenses; a total of 46 simple assault offenses; 44 possession of a controlled substance offenses; a total of 44 various theft offenses; 42 use or possession of drug paraphernalia offenses; a total of 41 various criminal conspiracy offenses; and a total of 34 various harassment offenses.
Other Business
• Brosius and District Attorney Mark Aaron were reelected to serve as prison board chairman and vice chairman respectively for 2019.
• The board moved to switch from its long-time pest control provider to the locally owned Pest Management.
Pest Management will provide the service to the jail — including 12 visits per year and three visits per year to check for outside rodents and stinging insects — at a cost of $1,656, saving approximately $500.
Hornberger noted that the jail is required by the state to contract pest control services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.