CLARION – Following several months of discussion, Clarion County Jail officials said last week that inmates, who are eligible for the program, may return to work release for the first time in nearly eight months, as long as they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The jail’s work release program was suspended last August at the recommendation of the facility’s doctor.
“I think, myself and the board, we all decided that we don’t have any issues with work release as long as the person would be fully vaccinated,” jail Warden Jeff Hornberger said at the April 8 meeting of the Clarion County Prison Board. “That way they would protect themselves from contracting COVID or bringing it into the facility.”
Although he said that it would be “a win-win” for all involved if potential work release candidates were fully vaccinated prior to their arrival at the facility, Hornberger said the jail or the courts could possibly help facilitate shots for those in need.
“We could probably make arrangements with the sheriff’s department to transport them down to the vaccine clinic, as long as it’s OK with the clinic,” he said, pointing out that many incoming inmates are aware of sentencing court appearances weeks in advance, and could hopefully start the vaccination process ahead of time.
“I think if they’ve already got the first shot, and they go in front of the judge, we could facilitate or get them transported down for their second shot,” he continued. “I’d like to have them fully vaccinated, but we can help facilitate getting them vaccinated.”
Board member Sheriff Rex Munsee questioned the proposed vaccination policy as an infringement of inmates’ rights.
“What if you just don’t want to take the shot?” he asked. “I understand they’re prisoners, but we’ve just kind of steamrolled their free choice.”
Some board members pointed out, however, that work release is a privilege and not a right.
While all the prison board members in attendance — board member District Attorney Drew Welsh was absent — ultimately agreed that requiring COVID-19 vaccinations was necessary right now, a few members questioned whether the policy would be permanent.
“I think I would be opposed to this being implemented as a long-term policy,” board member President Judge Sara Seidle-Patton said. She noted, however, that while she believes requiring vaccines makes sense now, especially with coronavirus cases on the rise statewide, she urged her fellow board members to reconsider the policy on a month-by-month basis.
“I think work release is an important part of my sentencing options, [and] I think we probably all agree that if we can keep inmates working, it’s beneficial for society at large,” Seidle-Patton said. “I wouldn’t want to see us putting roadblocks in the way if we can safely have them out working.”
Board member Commissioner Ted Tharan agreed.
“The whole idea [of work release] is to keep them employed, if they’re eligible, in order to pay their fines and become a functioning part of society,” he said.
Following the brief discussion, the board unanimously approved a motion to reinstate work release to eligible inmates who are fully vaccinated, with the understanding that the requirement be reassessed in the future. The motion also included that potential work release inmates at least start the vaccination process before they are sentenced.
With the potential return of work release bringing a sense of normalcy back to the jail, Hornberger also announced last week that no-contact, in-person visits from family and friends were also reinstated at the Paint Township facility.
“The visitations are working well,” Hornberger said, pointing out that prison board members agreed to reinstate in-person visits in an email vote a couple of weeks ago.
According to Hornberger, in-person visits must be set up through jail administration and are held on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays in 10-minute intervals.
“Ten minutes is very short, but it’s better than nothing,” he said, adding that he has heard some complaints about the much shorter visits. Normally, inmates are entitled to one 30-minute visit per week. “Some of these people haven’t had face time with their loved ones in quite a long time.”
The warden said that he hopes to be able to extend the length of in-person visits in the future, and also pointed out that the jail’s video visitation system should be up and running following an April 13 kickoff meeting.
“The tele-visits will be up to a half hour,” Hornberger said, noting that, similar to phone calls, inmates will be charged by the minute for video visits. “It will actually be one cent cheaper than a regular call for a video visit.”
Other Business
• Hornberger and Seidle-Patton reported that inmates recently returned to the courthouse for their first in-person court appearances since last October. Due to the pandemic, court proceedings had been taking place virtually.
“It’s good to have them back in person,” Seidle-Patton said, explaining sessions were staggered and participants were kept spaced apart. “It makes for a much more effective plea and sentencing hearing when they’re actually in the courtroom.”
• Board members authorized the purchase of a dishwasher from Performance Food Service for $13,500 to be paid out of the jail’s commissary fund.
• In his monthly report, Hornberger said the jail’s average daily population in March was approximately 54 inmates. The jail had 52 commitments and 46 releases last month.