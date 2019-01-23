STRATANVILLE – Several people spoke in support of Clarion-Limestone teachers at last week’s meeting of the C-L School Board. Teachers have been teaching for 195 days on an expired contract.
Trisha Parker, a C-L graduate with a third-grader in school, said she was there to show support for the teachers in the contract negotiations.
“I’ve been constantly hearing that we have to keep our talents in the area and that leads back to our graduates, whether those are high school graduates or college graduates,” Parker said. “How do we retain that talent in the area? The same thing could be said for the existing talent. How do we keep the people here that have been here for years and have consistently proven themselves over the years? Year after year we’ve heard that C-L is number one academically in the county. The teachers do great things.”
Parker continued to say that she is happy her kids are going to C-L and that she knows people who moved to C-L from other school districts for the overall academic performance of the school.
“I know people who are looking to move to the district because of this,” Parker said. “I just wanted to give my support to try to get the negotiations settled. I know it is a negotiation but we have to remember to keep the talent. We want to be here and stay here.”
Rhonda Shook, a teacher at Clarion-Limestone for 26 years, questioned the lack of progress on a new contract.
“Teachers have been working for 195 days under the terms of an expired contract,” Shook said. “We’re concerned about the lack of progress regarding the current negotiations and I have some questions for the board members not on the negotiating team.”
Shook first asked if all the members of the school board not on the district negotiating committee know the details and current status of the negotiations. Five members said they did not.
“Are all of the school board members in agreement that C-L teachers, through their career earnings, should continue to remain sixth out of seven of all the Clarion County schools? Does each member of this board support the negotiation process?” she asked.
Board Member Mike Meals said he would like to see the matter resolved quickly and move on.
“We are a school district that has a proven academic record that is recognized statewide and even nationally,” Shook continued. “It’s time to move forward and settle our contract and support your highly qualified and dedicated teachers.”
Superintendent Amy Glasl replied to Meals, who wanted to know where the negotiating team was at, “I really don’t know that it’s a good idea to discuss our last negotiation session in public to tell you the truth.”
“I’m not asking you to discuss the intimate details, but can you give me what is next?” asked Meals.
“We were going to talk about it in an executive session,” said Glasl.
“It seems to me the ball is in the board’s court,” replied Meals.
Log In
