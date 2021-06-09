STRATTANVILLE – Clarion-Limestone Elementary School has announced the names of the students who have achieved scholastic honors in the fourth quarter grading period of the 2020-2021 school year.
FIRST GRADE
Principal’s List
Autumn Allison, Jackson Baka, Austyn Brickner, Payton Coon, Isaac Fyock, Lily Kinney, Brayden Meterko, Mason O’Brien, Gia Patton, Jude Schmader, Whitney Shofestall and Brett Widmer.
Honor Roll
Sadie Boozer, Abby Brennen, Silas Burford, Ryker Buzzard, Brendan Clinger, Bracken Eshbaugh, Cece Hughes, Dylan Kocher, Kyden Leadbetter, Colin Lewis and Gracie McClaine.
Reggie Moore, Kamryn Onuffer, Morgan Powell, Kayden Tesley, Emma Torrell and Dawn Walters.
SECOND GRADE
Principal’s List
Lucas Alderton, Sawyer Bunch, Ian Carpenzano, Dillan Daugherty, Ethan Irwin and Sophia Smathers.
Honor Roll
Xander Coast, Carter Hagan, Isla Lloyd, Maverick Moore, Ashlin Painter, Sutton Shoup, Nicholas Smathers, Sydney Walker and Lamora Walton.
THIRD GRADE
Principal’s List
Addison Aaron, Caitlin Aaron, Addison Call, Brady Clinger and Patric Neill.
Honor Roll
Mya Coradi, Mayson Detrick, Aribella Eggleton, Lauren Emings, Avery Fenstermaker, Brylie Glenn, Daniel Kocher, Joseph Lambing, Tanner Love and Brody McClain.
Brianna Mogus, Isabella Patton, Makaila Reed, Jacob Reinsel, Lucas Rominski, Isabella Smith, Rosalynn Wagner and Shawn West.
FOURTH GRADE
Principal’s List
Tegan Esiso, Brooks Fleming, Blake Hollis, Samantha Lewis, Hannah Love and Brooke Meals.
Honor Roll
Lydie Aaron, Andie Allison, Tate Allison, Bailey Beinhaur, Leeanne Beveridge, Adalynn Ciprich, Layla Culp, Braelyn Defranco, Cael Jackson, Amelia Jewell, Cole Kinney and Danica Lander.
Maverick Mahle, Ella McHenry, Lexi O’Brien, Josie Rankin, Colt Ransom, Ryan Standfest, Hailey Strohm and Shyan Undercuffler.
FIFTH GRADE
Principal’s List
Avery Bunch, Makayla Clinger, Corinne Hepfl, Isaac Keighley, Caden Lewis, Rylie Lindenpitz, Isabella McClain, Lauren Meier and Caitlin Reinsel.
Honor Roll
Julian Allison, Alexia Bartley, Brody Beggs, Natalie Birch, Reiley Clinger, Leo Coradi, Taylor Coull, Trenton Dotterer, Sophia Dunkle, Avreigh Dunn, Kayden Fiscus, Zoe Grace and Erin Himes.
Isabella Hockenberry, Amy Jaehn, Casey Kemmer, Livia McGinley, Brenna McNaughton, Jackson Mravintz, Jorja Parkinson, Payton Patterson, Ryan Rinker and Landon Rominski.
SIXTH GRADE
Principal’s List
Kiya Defranco, Erika Meals and Emma Zacherl.
Honor Roll
Hannah Beggs, Gage Best, McKayla Carlson, Conner Eberhardt, Deeken Hornberger, Liam Huwar, Allyah Kennedy, Ty Kiehl, Dylan Latshaw, Alex Love, Megan Powell, Payton Radaker, Kaden Renniner, Julianna Schwabenbauer and Jadyn Truax.
This is not a complete list due to parent wishes of not having their child’s name published in the newspaper.