STRATTANVILLE – Clarion-Limestone High School announced the following winners of the 2020-2021 senior awards at a ceremony on May 25:
Honor Students
Students who earned a 3.50 GPA or above were awarded the status of honor students:
Taylor Aites, Isabela Barboza, Kyle Bottaro, Ryan Burns, Kent Carrier, Hannah Culp, Lauren Hartle, Morgan Hartle, Carlley Hunter, Lauren Jamison, Anna Kennemuth, Levi Orcutt, Janelle Pezzuti, Kelby Powell, Jacob Rankin, Braden Rankin, Hannah Smith and Bryant Smith.
Departmental Awards
- Art — Cierra Miller.
- Business — Lauren Jamison.
- English — Hannah Culp.
- Foreign Language — Madison Wenner.
- Health and Physical Education — Hayden Siegel.
- Industrial Arts/VO AG — Braden Rankin.
- Mathematics — Braden Rankin.
- Music — Bryant Smith.
- Science — Janelle Pezzuti.
- Social Studies — Austin Coull.
Awards and
Scholarships
David R. Marchand Mathematics Scholarship — Braden Rankin.
Music Director Award — Taylor Kimble and Lauren Hartle.
John Philip Sousa Award — Joseph Hemm
Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention — Janelle Pezzuti.
Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference — Janelle Pezzuti and Braden Rankin.
DAR Award — Emma Smith.
Grant and Ethel King Scholarship — Brooke Baughman.
C-L Faculty and Staff Dressdown Scholarship — Hannah Culp and Hayden Siegel.
Kitty McGuigan Memorial Scholarship — Hayden Siegel.
United Electric Shine the Light Scholarship — Levi Orcutt.
Clarion Builders Award — Joe Hemm.
The Gilstrap Family Scholarship:
- Arts — Levi Orcutt.
- Science — Jacob Rankin.
- Math — Braden Rankin.
Rick Weaver Memorial Scholarship — Taylor Aites.
Clarion-Limestone Healthy Living Scholarship — Lauren Jamison.
Betty H. Willison Memorial Scholarship — Brooke Baughman, Hayden Siegel, Taylor Aites, Emma Smith and Janelle Pezzuti.
CLAEA Scholarship — Hannah Culp.