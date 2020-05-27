STRATTANVILLE – Clarion-Limestone High School has announced the valedictorian and salutatorian for the school’s Class of 2020.
Ali Jane Girt is this year’s valedictorian, while Samurah As’Sante Curry is this year’s salutatorian.
Girt is the daughter of Jeremy and Brandy Girt. At Clarion-Limestone, she served as president of her junior and senior classes, as well as National Honor Society.
She was a member of the Future Teachers of America, Red Cross Club, Student Council, Sensations Show Choir and the Clarion-Limestone Outreach Program (Friendship Bags). She was also a member of the softball and track and field teams.
Away from school, Girt played travel softball and also worked.
Girt was awarded the Christopher Stahlman Memorial Scholarship.
After graduation, she plans to attend Clarion University for nursing to pursue a career as a nurse practitioner or nurse anesthetist.
Curry is the daughter of Michael Paterson and Elonda Carter.
At Clarion-Limestone, she has served as vice president of the Future Business Leaders of America and treasurer of the Academic Decathlon, and has been a member of the following groups: National Honor Society, Political Science Club, Envirothon, Math Team, Cheerleading, Hip Hop Dance Team, Junior Historians, Future Teachers of America, Red Cross Club and she also served as student representative to the Clarion-Limestone School Board.
Outside of School, Curry volunteered with Meals on Wheels and Toys for Tots, crocheted blankets for shelters, worked with children with reading disabilities, volunteered to provide child care, and presented speeches for suicide prevention and mental health. She also worked outside of school.
Curry is the recipient of the prestigious Nordenberg Scholarship. She was highly decorated in the Academic Decathlon, earning three gold medals in speech, one in interview and a silver medal in speech. She also placed third in economics at the regional competition for Future Business Leaders of America and qualified for the state competition.
Following graduation, Curry plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh where she will pursue a double major in economics with a certificate in American Sign Language. After obtaining a master’s degree, she plans to pursue a doctorate and become a college professor.