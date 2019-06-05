STRATTANVILLE – Clarion-Limestone High School has announced the top students for the Class of 2019.
Camden Morgan Hankey has been named the valedictorian and Sadie Lynn Mahle has been named the salutatorian.
Clarion-Limestone held its graduation program on Friday, May 31, at Marwick Boyd Auditorium in Clarion.
Hankey is the son of Matthew and Rhonda Hankey.
His in-school activities included National Honor Society, Future Teachers of America, Physics Club, Cross Country and Baseball.
Outside of school, Hankey took part in his church’s Youth Group, where he participated in four mission trips, including trips to Haiti and the Philippines.
His future plans are to attend Clarion University for a degree in Communications.
The salutatorian, Mahle, is the daughter of Jamie and Stacy Mahle.
At C-L, she served as president of the Academic Decathlon team and secretary of Student Council. She also took part in National Honor Society, Math Team, Physics Club, Red Cross Club, Varsity Softball and Volleyball.
Away from school, Mahle attended the Rotary Youth Leadership Award Conference in the summer of 2018, and she was also a member of the travel softball team.
Mahle was named third team All Conference in 2018 for softball, and first team All Conference in 2019 for softball.
She plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh, majoring in biochemistry on a pre-medical track to later pursue a career in the medical field.