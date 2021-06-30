STRATTANVILLE – Clarion-Limestone High School has announced its top students for the Class of 2021.
This year’s valedictorian is Janelle Pezzuti, while the salutatorian is Isabela Barboza.
Pezzuti is the daughter of Phil and Tricia Pezzuti of Summerville.
She served as president of Future Business Leaders of America, Junior and Senior Class treasurer, and Sensations Show Choir treasurer. Pezzuti was also a member of National Honor Society, Future Teachers of America, Math Team, Science Olympiad, Bible Club, Tri-M Music Honor Society and Student Council. She participated with the Lady Lions volleyball, basketball and track teams.
Pezzuti was awarded the Carson Scholar Award, the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Pennsylvania School Award, Clarion-Limestone Science Departmental Award, President’s Academic Award, Top Five Award, Basketball All-Tournament Team Award, Volleyball Leadership Award, First Place in Business Calculations at the Future Business Leaders of America Regional Leadership Conference, Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention Scholarship, Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference Scholarship, Betty H. Willison Memorial Scholarship, Ted Lawrence Memorial Scholarship, and The Rotary Club of Clarion Amy Davis Scholarship.
Outside of school, Pezzuti has done community service with Habitat for Humanity, Clarion County Chamber of Business & Industry, and American Cancer Society.
She has worked a summer job at the County Seat Restaurant for the past two years.
This fall, Pezzuti will attend Youngstown State University to pursue a major in chemical engineering and a minor in sales through the university’s Honors College.
Barboza is the daughter of Sandra Trejos and Gustavo Barboza of Clarion.
Barboza was vice president of the Academic Decathlon Team and of Student Council, captain of the Dance Team, and Junior and Senior Class secretary. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Tri-M Honor Society, Varsity Cheerleading, Sensations Show Choir, Bible Club and Math Team.
Outside of school, she participated in dance at Clarion Center for the Arts. She was also a member of the National Honor Society for Dance Arts.
Barboza received the National Choral Award and the President’s Academic Award.
She also served as the 2019 Miss Teen Autumn Leaf Festival.
Barboza plans to serve as a Catholic missionary with NET Ministry for one year. In the fall of 2022, she will attend the Catholic University of America to dual major in psychology and brain sciences, and theology. She hopes to one day become a researcher in the field of neuroscience.