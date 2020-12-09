NEW BETHLEHEM – A 33-year-old Clarion man is facing illegal firearm and other charges stemming from an incident on Nov. 20 at approximately 3:30 p.m. in New Bethlehem Borough.
Nathan Gene Watkins was charged with one count each of illegally possessing, using, manufacturing or transferring a firearm, carrying a firearm without a permit and reckless driving; four counts of endangering the welfare of children; and two counts each of aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and simple assault.
According to court documents, the New Bethlehem Police Department was dispatched to the area of Liberty and Broad streets for a report of a man in a GMC Yukon pulling a gun on another individual.
At the scene, police said they spoke with two victims — Travis Crawford of Mayport and Patrick Crawford of Mayport — who explained that as they were leaving A-Plus Mini Mart, they noticed the Yukon in the parking lot. Travis was admiring the Yukon from his vehicle when Watkins, who was standing outside, asked if he had a “...staring problem.”
As the Crawfords were proceeding toward Liberty and Broad streets, the Yukon reportedly came up behind their vehicle at a fast speed, and the driver, Watkins, blared the horn as they were stopped at the intersection.
Travis and Patrick Crawford got out of their vehicle, and Watkins soon thereafter exited the Yukon. Watkins then allegedly pulled a pistol from his side, cocked it and pointed it at Travis.
Reports state that Travis told Watkins to put the gun down, and the Crawfords got back in their vehicle and called 911. Watkins got back in the Yukon and fled south.
Video footage from the gas station shows Watkins exiting his vehicle, pulling something from his hip area and cocking the object, police said. The footage does not show the gun being aimed at the Crawfords.
Additional footage shows Watkins around and inside the gas station with an object, appearing to be a handgun on his side. At one point, reports state, Watkins is observed taking the gun out of the holster and placing it in the vehicle.
Through an investigation, it was determined that the Yukon, as well as two handguns — a 9 mm Sig Sauer P938 handgun and a 9 mm Hellcat — were registered to Shawn Michael Lee.
Officers interviewed Shawn Lee and his wife, Teresa, who were also reportedly in the vehicle with Watkins at the time of the incident, on Nov. 23 at the police station.
Shawn Lee reportedly explained that he, Teresa and Watkins were getting gas when someone in a Jeep said something to them. They followed the Jeep to see what they wanted. He said the driver of the Jeep then started to reverse, almost hitting his vehicle, reports state.
Shawn Lee alleged that the two men in the Jeep starting coming toward them aggressively. He pointed out that there were four children in the Yukon with the Lees and Watkins at the time.
Shawn reportedly explained that he did not know who the men in the Jeep were, nor did he have a problem with anyone. He also confirmed that Watkins was driving his vehicle at the time of the incident, police said.
Reports state that Shawn admitted to owning two guns, but that he had purchased one for his wife.
Teresa Lee also provided her account of the incident, allegedly noting that Watkins had her gun on his side when he got out of the vehicle at the intersection.
Also on Nov. 23, police said they contacted Watkins’ probation officer in Franklin to advise him what had taken place. Officers were informed of Watkins’ location, and upon further investigation, determined that he is a felon not to possess a firearm.
A search warrant was obtained to retrieve guns from the home of Shawn and Theresa Lee. The Sig Sauer P938 allegedly matched the description of the firearm that was observed on Watkins’ side the day of the incident.
When asked how Watkins had access to the gun, Teresa Lee reportedly explained that he had taken it off the top of the refrigerator.
Charges were filed Dec. 1 by NBPD Officer Jonathan Smith with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.