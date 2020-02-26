CLARION – A 24-year-old Clarion man was sentenced to jail time in connection with a 2019 DUI crash that killed a local man in the yard of his Turkey City home.
Mitchel Allen Davenport was sentenced on Friday, Feb. 14 to a total of seven-and-a-half to 15 years in state prison by Clarion County President Judge Sara Seidle-Patton.
According to reports, the sentencing came after Davenport accepted a plea deal last week. He will serve five to 10 years on a felony count of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence of alcohol, as well as two-and-a-half to five years on a felony count of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI.
The sentences will reportedly run consecutively, and Davenport was given credit for the 218 days he has already served.
Davenport entered into a plea agreement last October, but withdrew it after learning of a recent state law change that increased the minimum sentence on a homicide by vehicle while DUI charge from three years to five years, reports state.
As previously reported, the charges against Davenport stemmed from a one-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 11:25 p.m. on May 4, 2019 at the intersection of Route 338 and Ritts Farm Road in Richland Township.
Davenport reportedly lost control of his 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup and crashed into an animal pen, killing Jerrold “Jerry” E. DeHart, a Keystone High School graduate with ties to the Union School District. The vehicle also struck Heather M. Haynos of Turkey City, who suffered serious injuries to her leg and head.
Davenport allegedly admitted to driving the truck and explained that he was coming from a bar where he had “several shots of liquor.”
Davenport reportedly showed signs of impairment while completing field sobriety tests, and his blood alcohol level was 0.176 percent, more than twice the legal limit.