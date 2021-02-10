CLARION – Now in its third week of operation, the COVID-19 vaccination clinic hosted by Clarion Hospital in collaboration with Clarion County officials, has provided shots to thousands of area residents.
“The idea of the whole thing is to get shots in arms as fast as we can get them,” Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan said Tuesday morning, as he and fellow Commissioners Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley provided an update on the jointly operated vaccination clinic and registration hotline. “Looking at everywhere else in the state, I think we’re doing it faster than anybody, so hats off to everyone involved.”
According to Tharan, data from the state website last week shows that Clarion County received 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Feb. 4, which was the largest single-day delivery of any county in the state — except for Butler County which received the same number of doses.
“As of Thursday afternoon this week, every dose that was available will be in someone’s arm,” he said, estimating that Clarion County previously received “several thousand” other doses that have already been distributed to patients. “As you can see, the people at that clinic are stepping up and getting shots in arms very rapidly. The hospital is doing a fantastic job.”
Regarding the county-manned hotline that was opened last week to assist eligible residents without internet access in registering for the vaccine, Clarion County deputy chief clerk Mindy Frampton reported that almost 1,000 voicemails had been received.
Out of that total number, Frampton said, 700 of the callers were eligible to be registered for a vaccine. County employees returned calls to 400 people and have scheduled a little over 200 people for a shot.
“As soon as the portal opens, we’ll be calling about 230 people, and the next time it opens, we’ll be calling another 230 to register for appointments,” she said.
Those who need help scheduling an appointment can call the hotline at (814) 297-7820 and leave a voicemail. If eligible, an appointment for vaccination will be scheduled.
“We want to stress that we do not answer any questions on that line,” Tharan pointed out.
Tharan said that he is not aware of any other county in the state that has attempted the same type of collaboration.
“Other counties have contacted us to see how we set it up,” he said. He added that Forest County is going to send volunteers to help staff the Clarion clinic since the service area includes Clarion, Forest and Butler counties.
With the apparent success of the clinic and the hotline, Tharan and Clarion County chief clerk/county administrator Jillian Fischer offered a formal thank you to county employees and others for their work in the vaccination efforts.
“It really is an amazing effort that these county employees have done,” Fischer said.
“Just a big thank you do everybody who’s doing it,” Tharan added. “I know they’re getting a lot of shots in a lot of arms and they’re working hard down there.”
County officials also thanked Butler Health System and Clarion Hospital for helping to make the collaboration possible.