DUBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare officials last week provided details of a three-year $111 million major expansion and renovation project, which includes the addition of a new outpatient facility in Clarion County.
The project is designed to enhance access to critical services and advanced care for the residents of the region and create an anticipated 400 jobs across the health system and region.
As part of the local phase, a new two-story building will be constructed in Monroe Township at the Interstate-80 exchange near Clarion’s primary shopping plazas on Route 68.
The facility will house a QCare walk-in clinic with ancillary services, such as imaging and lab. Primary and specialty care super clinics will house multiple providers. This building also will be able to support virtual care to the extent that it could be called a virtual hospital. Using innovative technology, the virtual clinics will allow specialty providers to reach out and see patients and provide care any time from multiple locations. This will minimize the need for patients in the Clarion region to travel for specialty care.
Other projects include:
• Brookville Medical Office Building
A new three-story Brookville Medical Office Building, modeled after the St. Marys Community Medical Building, will house primary and specialty care super clinics for multiple providers. It will be located on the Penn Highlands Brookville campus adjacent to the main hospital, allowing for convenient drop off and pick up of patients and plenty of accessible parking.
• Penn Highlands
DuBois East Campus
Behavioral Health
Hospital
The expansion of the current facility at Penn Highlands DuBois East will create a 126-bed campus providing a comprehensive continuum of behavioral health services. The campus will feature a new walk-in urgent care center specific to behavioral health issues, outpatient behavioral health services, a Child/Adolescent Behavioral Health Unit, Adult Behavioral Health units and a new dual diagnosis unit for patients who need behavioral health services as well as drug and alcohol detox and rehabilitation
• Penn Highlands
DuBois Emergency
Department/Patient Tower
The new Emergency Department/Patient Tower will have five floors and a basement. The first floor will have 30 Emergency Department bays compared to the current 19. Additionally, a 12-bed Observation and Clinical Decision Unit will be dedicated for patients who do not meet admission criteria but who may not be ready to be sent home as well as for patients transported from other facilities and awaiting bed placement. There will be a four-bay “Vertical Care” area used for fast-tracking patients who have ailments that can be treated quickly and released, and two large trauma rooms.
The Patient Tower will house a combination of traditional medical/surgical patient rooms and acuity adaptable rooms. All of the rooms will be single occupant rooms with private bathrooms. In total, this will create 40 additional medical/surgical rooms.
• Penn Highlands
DuBois West Wing
Annex
The creation of the West Wing Annex – five stories plus a basement – makes way for the new Emergency Department at Penn Highlands DuBois. The ground floor will house a new kitchen and the first floor will include a retail cafeteria. The second floor will house a new physicians’ lounge and administrative wing as well as conference rooms. The third floor will be earmarked for future expansion of the Maternal and Child Center Maternity Department. A new Ambulatory Surgery Center on the fourth floor will offer patients of all ages a safe, comfortable environment for outpatient surgical procedures. It will have its own recovery area, pre- and post-surgery area and operating rooms. The fifth floor will be earmarked for future expansion of The Heart Center and cardiology services.
• Penn Highlands Healthcare Center of Excellence
A new three-story building will be built on the Penn Highlands DuBois West Campus along Hospital Avenue to create a hub for orthopedics, pediatrics and women’s health Centers of Excellence.
The building will include office suites for orthopedic surgeons and support staffs, a comprehensive outpatient rehabilitation center providing physical, occupational and speech therapies, X-ray/imaging services and pain management services.
On another floor, services specific to women and children, will conveniently be located within close proximity. The Pediatric Center will complement the Women’s Center, centralizing Penn Highlands DuBois’ pediatricians and providing space for pediatric physical therapy. Obstetric/Gynecological and pediatric services will continue to be provided at Penn Highlands Brookville, Penn Highlands Clearfield and Penn Highlands Elk.
