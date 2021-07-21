CLARION – Clarion River Jam Bluegrass Festival will be held on Aug. 6, 7 and 8, in downtown Clarion.
Concerts will be held on Friday afternoon, from 6 to 10 p.m. on Sixth Avenue; Saturday afternoon, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the gazebo; and Saturday evening, from 6 to 10 p.m. on Sixth Avenue.
Jam Stations will be held on Friday and Saturday from 1 to 10 p.m. at various locations throughout town.
Vendors will be set up on Friday from 3 to 8 p.m. They will be paired with local businesses along Main Street.
The following bands and musical groups will be performing: Byson Band, Better Late, Cattywampus, Glympse Above, Gravel Lick, HellYinz, The Keister Family Band, The Southside StringKings, Steve Ludwig & The Casual Hobos and Wild Laurel Cloggers.
This event is sponsored by C93 Radio and Pennsylvania Council for the Arts. All proceeds benefit the United Way of Clarion County.
For more information, call (814) 226-8760 or visit uwclarionco.org and info@uwclarionco.org.