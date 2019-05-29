CLARION – A familiar site for Clarion County residents is now immortalized forever as one of several new stamps commemorating America’s Wild and Scenic Rivers.
U.S. Postal Service officials, local dignitaries and area residents gathered in front of the Clarion Post Office on Wednesday, May 22 for the unveiling of a new forever stamp depicting the Clarion River.
“Deemed outstandingly remarkable for values including fish and wildlife, geology, recreation, and cultural or historical significance,” the Clarion River stamp is part of a collection of 12 forever stamps available through the U.S. Postal Service designed to commemorate the more than 200 rivers that are part of the Wild and Scenic Rivers System.
“The Wild and Scenic Rivers Act categorizes designated segments as either wild, scenic or recreational,” information provided by the Postal Service explains. “Wild rivers are undammed, unpolluted, generally accessible only by trail and surrounded by ‘essentially primitive’ shoreline although some may be ‘accessible in places by roads.’”
According to the information provided, the Clarion River stamp was created from an original photograph by Bob Wick, who also contributed photos for other rivers in the collection. The name of each river appears on the bottom left side of each stamp, with the words “Forever” and “USA” on the bottom right. The stamps are displayed on four rows of three stamps each.
In addition to the Clarion River, the pane of 12 stamps also includes the Missouri River, Deschutes River, Merced River, Owyhee River, Koyukuk River, Niobrara River, Tlikakila River, Snake River, Flathead River, Skagit River and Ontonagon River.
In his opening remarks, manager of Post Office operations Larry McClain highlighted the importance of the designation for Clarion and Clarion County.
“I just found out today that the Clarion River is the only river on this side of the Mississippi that’s been recognized,” McClain told the crowd during the ceremony. “When I saw the river stamp come out, I said we have to do something big for this area.”
Clarion Borough mayor Daniel Parker echoed McClain’s enthusiasm about the significance of the recognition for the Clarion area.
“With the help of the U.S. Postal Service we [Clarion] have been put on the map — or should I say we’ve been put on the envelope,” Parker said, noting that letters carrying the Clarion River stamp will be sent all over the country. “People everywhere will see this beautiful image and want to learn more about our river and our community.”
Parker pointed out that the Clarion River is a key component in the area’s eco-tourism strategy.
“The future of our community is tourism and all the industries that go along with it,” Parker continued. “Eco-tourism is the way we will grow small businesses, put people to work and reinvigorate our local economy.”
State Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) and Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-Oil City) both offered their congratulations on the recognition and spoke fondly of their experiences on the Clarion River.
“I’m so excited that we’re going to have the opportunity for this nation to see how gorgeous our river is,” Oberlander said, noting that the river has always had an important economic impact on the area. “When you think about what it brought to our area then in terms of economic strength and what it brings to us now, [this designation] is very fitting.”
Hutchinson added that “it is important that we as a community celebrate the natural beauty around us and to have a stamp in its honor that can tell our beautiful story across the country.”
Also speaking for the event were Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry executive director Tracy Becker and Clarion Post Office postmaster Charles Chrispen.
Chrispen thanked his post office staff for organizing the celebration.
The ceremony was also marked with a special edition cancellation stamp designed by local artist Diane Thoma of Dacora Jewelers in Clarion that was only available the day of the stamp unveiling.
The Wild and Scenic Rivers stamps are available at any USPS location, or online at www.usps.com.