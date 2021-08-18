CLARION – The community is invited to help maintain a strong blood supply by joining Clarion High School student Milton McElravy for a blood drive on Aug. 24 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Clarion Mall.
By helping hospital patients, donors can also help McElravy with a chance to earn a scholarship through the American Red Cross Leaders Save Lives program.
The Leaders Save Lives program encourages community-minded 16- to 24-year-olds to host blood drives to help maintain the blood supply over the summer months. Students who participate as a blood drive coordinator can earn a gift card and are eligible to win a scholarship up to $2,500 for higher education.
As we continue to navigate this pandemic, blood donations remain essential to the health of our communities. Donors are needed now to help ensure trauma victims, surgery patients and those being treated for cancer or sickle cell disease have access to the blood products they need right now.
To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire found at RedCrossBlood.org/rapidpass or on the Blood Donor App is encouraged to help speed up the donation process.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.