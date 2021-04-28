CLARION – PennDOT has announced that construction on the Walls Memorial Bridge (Route 322 over the Clarion River) in Clarion Township, began on April 26.
Preservation of the existing structure will include minor deck repair and other miscellaneous construction to improve the skid resistance on the bridge, providing better traction for vehicles and safety for motorists.
Route 322 will be affected approximately 1.5 miles northwest of Clarion. The roadway was set to have short-term flagging from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning April 27.
Along with bridge work in Butler County, Mekis Construction Corp.of Fenelton is completing these $821,876 projects, estimated to continue through this summer.