CLARION – Clarion University’s Educational Talent Search will host a series of workshops to kick off the back to school season. The workshops will be held live in Ralston Hall, Clarion Campus.
Lunch is provided.
The workshops are free to local students in grades 6 through 12 and are offered through a TRIO Talent Search grant from the U.S. Department of Education.
The days, times and topics of the workshops are as follows:
- Monday, Aug. 16, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. — Staying Alive. RN Sonja Groenendaal will guide you down the path of staying healthy. Learn how to take vital signs and learn the warning signs of common health threats. She will discuss healthy eating, staying fit and careers in healthcare.
- Wednesday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. — Story Making and Performance. Steve Wilson, actor and playwright, returns to lead participants through creating and performing their personal story.
- Thursday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. — Summer Science Spectacular! Deven Laird, Redbank Biology teacher, will lead students in a number of hands-on science experiments.
- Friday, Aug. 20, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. — Perception vs. Reality: How We View Our World. Upward Bound and CL teacher, Dr. David Sloan, will examine how perception has shaped historical perspective. Students will have the opportunity to view examples, do research and share their findings.
Current ETS participants may register online at bit.ly/TSAugust21. New participants may call (814) 393-2071 to register.
An application is required due to the federal funding and reporting requirements. Pre-registration is required.