CLARION – Each year, hundreds of Clarion County men, women and children request services for domestic violence-related incidents, and this month is all about raising awareness with the hope of putting a stop to this horrible crime.
During their regular meeting on Tuesday, Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley signed a proclamation officially declaring October at Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
“Domestic violence is a serious crime that affects people of all races, ages, income levels and sexual orientations,” the proclamation states. “The crime of domestic violence violates an individual’s privacy, dignity, security and humanity, due to the systematic use of physical, emotional, sexual, psychological and economic control and abuse.”
According to the proclamation, one out of three American women and one out of four men report that they have been physically abused by a partner at some point in their lives. In Clarion County, a total of 437 men, women and children requested domestic violence services between July 2018 and September 2019.
Furthermore, approximately 50 percent of men who frequently assault their wives also frequently abuse their children, and one in four girls between the ages of 14 and 17 is in an abusive relationship.
“The total healthcare costs of family violence is estimated in the hundreds of millions each year,” the proclamation continues. “Only a coordinated community effort will put a stop to this heinous crime.”
In a second act of support, the commissioners also lent their signatures to a letter of support for Northwest Pennsylvania Job Connect’s “Community Connections” youth reentry demonstration proposal.
A collaborative effort between the NWPA Job Connect and the West Central WDB, Brosius explained that the program is seeking funding to recruit out-of-school youth — between the ages of 18 and 24 — who have a history with the criminal justice system and help them get back into the workforce.
“It’s hard for those people to find jobs; so this is to help,” Brosius said, noting that the program would serve individuals not only in Clarion County, but Crawford, Erie, Forest, Venango and Warren counties as well.
According to the project proposal, a total of 100 youth — including 50 subjected to the justice system and 50 previously incarcerated — will be enrolled in the “Community Connects” program. In addition, 34 youth will be enrolled in a program leading to high school equivalency, 25 of all youth will be enrolled in post-secondary education, 25 will receive a blend of academic and occupational training and 50 will be placed in self- or family-sustaining employment.
“Each participant will be assigned a joint adult mentoring team for advice through program participation,” the proposal states, explaining that adult mentors will also refer individuals for co-enrollment in other Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act services.
“A lot of people are talking about this because the unemployment rate is so low that we’re not able to find enough workers,” Brosius said. “This will mend that.”
Other Business
• A contract was approved on behalf of Public Safety with Centre Communications for routine maintenance services to the county’s emergency communications radio equipment.
The contract is effective Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2020 at a cost of $24,900 for the year.
The commissioners noted that this contract is between $20,000 and $30,000 less than the previous year’s contract.
• County officials approved an environmental review for housing units along Main Street in Knox to be entered into Community Action’s Housing for Homeless and Disabled Persons project.
• The resignations of CYS employee Kevin Latchaw and 911 employee Tyler Lencer were accepted effective Oct. 11 and Sept. 28 respectively.
• Several contracts were approved on behalf of Children and Youth Services.