SLIGO – Residents, friends, families, board members and the local community gathered Saturday to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and its decades of providing quality care and services to the community.
In 1975, Clarview Rest Home Inc., a private, not-for-profit corporation, was established to provide improved medical services to the elderly of Clarion County while decreasing the financial burden on the county government.
Through Clarview Rest Home’s efforts, a plan for a new facility was created. This plan was realized as the doors to Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center opened the week before Thanksgiving in November 1979.
Since 1975 Clarview has proven to be very effective and has been financially independent of Clarion County ever since. The board of Clarview Rest Home controls all its own finances and is also financially independent of any other entity.
Additional changes since 1996 include the undertaking of a construction project that included expansion of the dietary department, creation of a 2,400-square-foot rehabilitation gym, and creation of a 24-room assisted living facility, Country Springs.
Country Springs offers an alternative to traditional retirement communities and other traditional adult residential options. The week Country Springs opened, the major 1996 flood hit Clarion County, and Country Springs and Clarview were able to provide shelter and meals to flood victims.
The residents of Country Springs enjoy living in an independent environment that offers assistance to each resident, which takes the uncertainty out of living alone.
Throughout the years, Clarview and Country Springs have had numerous outdoor area expansions and recreational areas created, as well as interior renovations. These include a Veteran’s Courtyard, a wheel-chair accessible fishing dock, and a Resident Lounge area.
In August 2015, the Clarview Board of Directors made the decision to purchase the adjacent property and site of the former county nursing home for future development.