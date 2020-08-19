SLIGO – Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Country Springs Personal Care recently presented a $500 donation to the Union COG Pool Park for general operations.
“Not a lot of public pools are open and it’s been hot,” said COG secretary Cathy Walzak. “It has been more difficult to operate this year with extra cleaning and we can’t give out any pool toys this year. We want to keep options open for the kids.”
Plans right now are to hold the $500 and hopefully get some additional funding to buy a needed new pool sweeper, Walzak said.
“We’re proud to be able to support the community and provide swimming for the kids,” said Gatesman. “This summer has definitely been unique and my heart breaks for the community at large and what everybody’s having to go through, but they’ve been able to keep it open. That’s a wonderful thing and if we can help them a little bit, we’re pleased to do that.”
While the pool season has been a busy one for the pool park, one program that could not take part this year due to the pandemic was the Union School District’s Summer Academy, which most years brings a number of students to the pool several days a week.
The pool park will close for the season this Sunday, Aug. 23. Until then, the pool is open daily, weather permitting, from 1 to 7 p.m.