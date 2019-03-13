SLIGO – Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is now one of the Sligo Borough Authority’s largest customers.
Approximately 7,000 feet of pressure sewer lines were recently installed along Route 68, connecting Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Country Springs with the Sligo Authority.
The connection also allowed Clarview to demolish its own sewer plant operation.
Clarview paid the Sligo Authority $35,000 for 35 EDUs (Equivalent Dwelling Units), according to information reported at the March 5 Sligo Authority meeting. An additional 25 units were requested to cover possible future expansion of senior living options.
“Clarview is asking that $25,000 for the proposed 25 EDUs be waived until needed within the next five years,” said Chuck Marsh, Sligo Authority chairman. “If the authority is approached for taps within the same period, Clarview would be required to pay to reserve for the additional taps.”
Authority members Marsh, Jeff Elder, Tom Switzer, Michele Elder and George Weaver unanimously approved waiving the payment to reserve unless it is needed for another application for taps. The developer’s agreement must be amended to reflect the change. Sligo Authority will bill Clarview for all costs incurred throughout progress of the project for attorney and engineer fees (approximately $1,880 to date). Clarview is agreeable to the changes.
In other business at the authority meeting, a study to find out if customers would use credit or debit cards for payment of sewage bills if available was tabled after 14 customers (40 accounts) were surveyed. Twelve said they would not use it and two said they would. Many of the customers asked were landlords with tenants.
Sligo Borough Council and Sligo Borough Authority last month hired Robert Jacobs of Sligo as a probationary employee for a maintenance position.
Jacobs will serve as a backup to Public Works Supervisor Ed Myers and possibly take over the position when Myers retires. Jacobs is also expected to work toward his certification as a sewer plant operator.
Jacobs previously worked for the Burns Farm dairy operations.
Jacobs attended last week’s meetings, thanking the council for its support and mentioned a notebook that he was keeping regarding his new duties.
During his report, his suggestion to install LED lights on the back of the truck used to spread salt to improve visibility was approved by the council.
The resignation of councilman George Weaver was also approved by his fellow members, but the council decided to wait until the April meeting to appoint a replacement.
Other Business
• Marsh reported that the Sligo Recreation Center paid for the recent coal delivery — half of what is expected to be used this year. Also, Marsh said there was not much interest for an Easter auction and it would likely not be held.
• Under Union COG Pool business, it was reported $2,000 was received from Monroe Township for its share of the season-end debt. The Sligo pool is expected to be open on June 8. Pavilions will be available Memorial Day, May 27, June 1 and June 2 without swimming. A golf scramble fundraiser is scheduled for Sept. 7.
• For the second time, Sligo was not selected for multimodal transportation funding for fiscal year 2019–20. There was no word on the Eccles Grant application for the project.
• Sligo received notice that Laurel Mountain Production is applying for a permit application to drill and operate unconventional gas wells at a Burns Farm well site at 7792 Pine Home Road, Parker, in Licking Township. The purpose of the project, according to the notice, is to drill and operate unconventional gas wells that will penetrate the Marcellus Shale formation. Although the proposed project is not located in Sligo Borough, officials felt the notification was received because of government requirements.
• Sligo Borough is also contemplating a cable franchise agreement but is not happy about one of the changes in the proposed agreement. Under the new agreement, Sligo Borough offices would not receive free Internet. Sligo Elementary School receives free cable and Internet as an educational institution. Comcast officials stated that the franchise fee is based on cable services. Some council members questioned why they would have to cut the cord because the Sligo Recreation Center is designated as an official disaster center and would benefit with a continuance of those services for emergency communication.
• Eric Wensel requested a release of a sewer tap for trailer No. 8 at Shady Acres Trailer Park and discontinuance of the monthly user fee. All utilities have been disconnected and there are plans to tear down the trailer when weather permits. The consensus of the authority was that the user fee would be only discontinued after the trailer is removed.
• Don Lawrence was appointed to fill the remainder of the Sligo Authority term of George Weaver, who resigned from the position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.