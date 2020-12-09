SLIGO – Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Sligo announced yesterday (Tuesday) it will work with the Pennsylvania National Guard in an effort to curtail a COVID-19 outbreak.
The National Guard, which met with facility administrators Monday, will support multiple areas including food service, cleaning and disinfecting, hands-on assistance with caring for residents and additional training.
This past weekend, Clarview officials met with the Regional Response Health Collaboration Program (RRHCP), which is one of the Pennsylvania COVID-19 initiatives to assist long-term care communities, and was offered the opportunity to work with the National Guard.
Clarview reported 47 residents and 37 staff with positive COVID-19 test results as of Dec. 8. Residents are segmented to safe zones within the facility and employees with active illnesses are not working.
The Centers for Disease Control identified Clarion County with a positivity rate of 14.6 percent from the reporting period of Nov. 19 to Dec. 2, which places the county in the cautionary Red Zone. Health experts have said infections within care facilities become extremely likely as community transmission rises in the region.
“Clarview is taking this situation very seriously and we are grateful for the National Guard’s assistance,” said Clarview Administrator Alison Mills Monrean. “This pandemic has affected many care facilities. We will continue to take extensive efforts to protect our residents and staff members. Clarview’s primary goal is to give staff and residents our utmost support.”
Country Springs Personal Care for Independent Seniors, which is a neighboring facility, had no active resident cases of COVID-19 as of Dec. 8.
Monrean added: “Please know both the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Country Springs extend our most sincere gratitude to residents, their families, and staff. We will provide vigilant attention to those in our care and navigate these unprecedented times.”
For more about Clarview’s COVID-19 policies, visit www.clarviewnursing.com/covid-19-updates.