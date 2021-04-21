NEW BETHLEHEM – The New Bethlehem area will join in with Keep American Beautiful’s Great American Pennsylvania Cleanup this Saturday, April 24.
Participants are being sought to help from 9 a.m. to noon, starting at the New Bethlehem Town Center at 417 Arch Street.
Redbank Renaissance will sponsor a cleanup of roadways, gardens and the creek area in New Bethlehem.
At the same time, the Redbank Valley Trails Association will hold a cleanup along the trail.
Town projects include picking up litter, sweeping sidewalks, weeding and prepping the gardens for planting, and the cleanup of Gumtown Park.
Trail projects include removing litter, clearing leaves and obstructions from ditches, removing brush across from the high school, cutting down knotweed, painting benches and gates, and installing benches.
Water and trash bags will be provided. Limited tools and gloves will be available.
Community service certificates will be available.
For more information, call (814) 275-1718.