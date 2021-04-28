EAST BRADY – Volunteers in East Brady and from surrounding communities participated in the annual Great American Cleanup of Pennsylvania held on Saturday, April 24.
Twenty local volunteers and seven workers from Clarion County Probation picked up more than 30 bags of litter along residential streets, Route 68 and in the parks and playgrounds.
Fencing was repaired along the entrance to the Armstrong Trail, and the switchback at the Riverfront Park was cleared.
In conjunction with this activity, Wilson’s Tree Removal donated time and equipment to trim bushes and trees at the Fuhrer parklet at the Sergeant Carl Curran II Bridge as volunteers removed debris.
Farmer’s National Bank provided the use of their parking lot for set-up. The Old Bank Deli donated donuts, cookies and coffee. Bags, safety vests and work gloves were provided by PennDOT.
The event was sponsored by the East Brady Area Development Corporation.