CLIMAX – Trail enthusiasts will join with local and state officials this Saturday to celebrate the grand opening of the Climax Tunnel on the Redbank Valley Trail.
“It’s been a long process,” said Sandy Mateer, president to the Redbank Valley Trails Association. She explained that planning for the tunnel’s restoration began in 2010, and work on the multi-million dollar project started in 2013.
The final phase of the five-phase project finished in July, she said, opening up the full length of the 42-mile trail from Brookville, through New Bethlehem, to the Allegheny River at Redbank.
“The tunnel was important because it is at the mid-point of the trail,” Mateer said. “The Climax Tunnel is a key connection.”
Mateer said that Saturday’s celebration will feature Cindy Dunn, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, a major funding partner for the trail project. Other speakers will include Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan, Deborah Cassadai of PennDOT, and John Straitiff of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau.
The ceremony gets underway at 10:30 a.m. Due to the limited parking near the tunnel in the small village of Climax, Mateer said Barrett Busing will run a shuttle from New Bethlehem’s downtown parking lot to the tunnel site at 10 a.m.
Bicyclists are also planning rides from Brookville, Summerville and New Bethlehem to arrive at the tunnel in time for the program.
Mateer said the tunnel’s completion is a major accomplishment in the local trail’s development. Because the trail is rail banked from the railroad company which once used the corridor, she said the tunnel had to be rebuilt to meet rail banking requirements.
“It was an expensive project because we had to build it for a train to go through it,” she said, noting that one of the first things that was fixed was the roof of the tunnel near the west end which had caved in.
The work over the years included reinforcing both end portals, adding about 80 feet to the tunnel on the east end to prevent rock slides, and paving the trail through the tunnel.
With the extension, the tunnel went from 520 feet long to 608 feet.
Mateer said that white lines with glass beads were painted on the trail inside the tunnel, which is curved and gets darker as you near the mid-point. She said a light of some kind is usually needed to travel through the tunnel; however, a small light, such as on a cell phone, can work nicely.
For Saturday’s program, Mateer said she is expecting a large crowd, with more than 130 people already signed up as of last week. The trail group is asking that people who plan to take the shuttle bus RSVP by calling (814) 275-1718 or emailing info@redbankvalleytrails.org.
Following the program, a 5K race, sponsored by the U.S. Army, will be held at 1 p.m. The race is free, and will start and finish at the west end of the tunnel.
The tunnel project has gained statewide attention as well, as it was announced last week that the project will receive a Community Initiative Award at the Sept. 27 presentation of the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Awards in Harrisburg.
Although the tunnel work is complete, Mateer said the trail group still has many other projects lined up to further develop and maintain the trail.
“Fifty-one miles is a lot to keep maintained,” she said, pointing to the main Redbank trail as well as the Sligo Spur, which still has three miles remaining to be completed. “It’s a constant process.”
New historic markers will also be unveiled on Saturday, one for the tunnel itself and one for the nearby Climax brick plant.
The trail group is also working to produce other historic markers along the trail, including markers that will provide the history of the Oak Ridge railroad turntable, the current Smuckers peanut butter factory, the New Bethlehem tile plant, and one that will explore the legend of Puckerty Joe in the Brookville area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.