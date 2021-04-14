ALCOLA – The recent demolition of the old Merry-Go-Round Building at Redbank Valley Municipal Park, and subsequent newspaper stories about the building and the carousel that it once housed, continues to spark conversation in the area about that “lost” piece of local history.
After a story ran in The Leader-Vindicator a couple of weeks ago relating memories of the carousel from a pair of readers, some new information about the ride has come to light.
Don Shilling, a member and researcher for the Redbank Valley Historical Society, helped back up earlier anecdotes that the carousel that operated at the Redbank park from the early 1940s to 1963, originally came from Alameda Park in Butler.
In information Shilling provided, it states that while the Ferris wheel that once operated at the park came from Johnstown, “the carousel and swinging chairs were purchased from Alameda Park.”
National Carousel Association president Patrick Wentzel, based in West Virginia, who began looking into the Redbank carousel following the publication of the Merry-Go-Round Building’s demolition in March, said that it appears possible that the Alameda Park link is accurate.
In the only verified photo that can be found of the old carousel and pavilion at Alameda Park, Wentzel said that he believes the dates could match up for the ride’s move to Redbank Park.
From what he can see in the old postcard photograph, Wentzel said it appears the carousel inside the pavilion dates to around 1906-07, which places it right on the cusp of when carousels began to offer the up-and-down horse motions familiar today, and which readers say was how the horses operated at the Redbank carousel.
One issue, however, Wentzel said is that it appears the pavilion in Butler was rather large, and could have housed a carousel that was larger than one that could have fit inside the Merry-Go-Round Building in Alcola.
Typically, he said, there were full-size carousels, measuring 48 to 50 feet in diameter, while smaller carnival-sized carousels were usually in the 36- to 40-foot range.
In a previous story, Margie Kay (Miller) Bowser recounted the four summers that she worked at the park while she was in high school, including her memories of selling the last ticket to the final ride on the carousel in 1963.
“Ms. Bowser’s account of the carousel offers a few clues,” Wentzel said last week. “The two-row configuration is typical of small carousels including the track machine style. Track machine animals ‘rock’ back-and-forth, unlike traditional carousels that have the horses jump via an overhead mechanism.
“Her account of zebra carvings on the carousel is very possible,” he continued. “Only a few traveling carousel manufacturers provided zebra carvings for their carousels. Unfortunately, many carousel horses having a ‘roached’ or short cut mane instead of a flowing mane, where painted as zebras. The seats she describes are called chariots, and some did have swans carved on the sides. All good clues if we can find more information.”
The present date whereabouts of the carousel, however, remains a mystery.
Another report that surfaced in the past week was that the carousel, and possibly the Ferris wheel and swings, were eventually sold to a company in the Centre Hall area of Pennsylvania that bought and sold carnival rides, and operated its own carnival company.
If the carousel ceased operation at the local park in the early 1960s and was sold, Wentzel said that would make perfect sense, given the timing.
“That was a real big time for carnivals and for kiddie parks to be built,” he said, pointing to the Baby Boom of that era.
He said he would look into the possibility that the ride was sold to the Centre Hall business.
“Sometimes these mysteries take years to solve,” Wentzel said. “And sometimes we do solve them.
“I’m hoping we can find some more information because it’s nice to put an ending to it.”
Anyone with information, memories or photos of the carousel and other rides from Redbank Valley Municipal Park, can call (814) 275-3131 ext. 225, or email news@tlv.comcastbiz.net.