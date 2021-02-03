RIMERSBURG – In high school sports, a district, regional or state championship may be the dream of student-athletes, but for two Union High School sixth-graders who took part in a computer coding competition, their sites this year were on more international titles.
The team of Legend Z, comprised of Alex Walzak and Stephen Hepler, realized those dreams last Thursday as they finished the worldwide Coder Z competition with a third place trophy in the Junior World Finals.
Debbie Shirey, sixth grade science teacher at Union, said that she began using the Coder Z program three years ago after first introducing students to computer coding through the Hour of Code initiative. She said that while many schools around the country, and world, have dedicated full-year computer classes, the topic is one unit in the school year’s science curriculum.
“We jump in and immerse ourselves,” she said.
In the two previous years, Union students advanced to the state-level competition, but did not place in those events or move on to the higher levels. Those state competitions were held in Harrisburg one year, and at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh last year.
But due to the pandemic, this year’s events were all virtual.
The program started out with all students in Shirey’s classes learning the basics of coding and working on their own computer codes. She said the collective Union team scored enough points out of the thousands of participating schools around the world to advance them to the next level.
Unfortunately, that was right about the time COVID-19 levels in the area surged, forcing schools such as Union to go remote before Thanksgiving.
Once the school went remote, Shirey said, some students could not take part due to lack of high speed internet, while others lost interest in the program.
“This year we were really hit hard with COVID,” she said, noting that Hepler and Walzak stepped up to work on Union’s code from their homes, spending many hours over the first couple weeks of December building and refining their code.
For those uninitiated, coding is the basic language of computer programs. In the case of the Coder Z competition, students were asked to write a code that would direct virtual robots in an extreme version of a basketball game. Once written, each code would go head-to-head with a code from another team, to see who could score the most points in the challenging game.
Although named the “state” competition, this year’s state level events featured teams from various states, and it took place in mid-December. Union’s Legend Z team moved through several rounds of that event, eventually winning the state title.
Then, two days before Christmas, the Legend Z code was entered in the Region 11 tournament, again moving past several competitors from across the nation and world, and claiming the Region 11 championship title.
That big win advanced Union’s team to the Junior World Finals, which were originally scheduled for early January, but ended up being pushed back to Jan. 28 due to a coronavirus lockdown at the Coder Z headquarters, where the tournaments are broadcast online for students, teachers and their families to watch.
Coder Z offers two age levels of tournaments, one for students in grades 9-12 and the Junior level for grades 5-8.
Union’s sixth-graders were one of 13 teams from around the world to make the World Finals, facing off first on Thursday against Cedar Wood Elementary, located north of Seattle. Three teams randomly received first-round byes, but not Union.
In that Round of 16 match, Walzak and Hepler’s code was no match for their Washington state counterparts, crushing the competition by a score of 680-120, a record-breaking score.
Watching the event in real-time in Shirey’s class, students erupted in cheers.
Advancing to the quarterfinals, Legend Z took on Coder Bear Z in a tight battle, but the Union duo eventually came out on top, 290-260.
That put Legend Z in the semifinals against the Methodist Girls School of Ghana, Africa. The two commentators who hosted the tournament online, said that the two teams were the strongest in the competition, describing the semifinal matchup as the “unofficial final.”
Union’s team held tight in that game for a while, but eventually lost to the African team by a score of 500 to 270. The Methodist Girls School team would go on to win the overall championship, defeating the Manhattan, New York City-based school, Academy: The World School.
But Union’s Legend Z was not done yet, as it went up against the Spooky Spider team in the Bronze Medal game.
“These teams are very, very strong,” one of the announcers said as the match began. He noted that the teams’ algorithms were “very precise, very efficient.”
Although the match was close at the start, Legend Z pulled ahead big, winning the third-place game, 540-280.
Because of delays in the tournament broadcast, only Helper, Walzak and Shirey were left in the classroom to celebrate the win at the end of the school day, as their classmates had to catch their buses for the ride home.
“Legend Z performed amazingly this entire tournament,” the broadcasters said as they posted an image of Union’s third place trophy on the screen.
Shirey, who is retiring at the end of this school year, said she was thrilled with the outcome and the work put in by her students. She pointed to many of the schools in the higher levels of the tournament being private schools and schools from more affluent areas with far more advantages.
“They had gone into it totally green,” Shirey said of Walzak and Hepler. “That’s why I’m so impressed with their progress.”