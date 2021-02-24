NEW BETHLEHEM – A full update of New Bethlehem Borough codes, along with the introduction of a rental property inspection program, were given green-lights at last week’s meeting of borough officials.
“This is a pretty big deal,” Mayor Gordon Barrows said of the code updates, which were last fully done in 1972, with some updates in 1987. “It will be a huge improvement.”
The council approved a two-year contract with General Code in the amount of $12,995 to perform the update work. Council member Sandy Mateer noted that 70 percent of the amount would be due in 2021, with the remainder in next year’s borough budget.
Officials said that having all the borough’s rules and regulations updated and digitized, would allow not only the borough and its police force to have better access, but would give residents the same searchable online access as well.
Barrows said the police department would benefit greatly from the update, resulting in less time used up for paperwork, making the process much more efficient. And, he said, the updated codes would likely bolster police prosecutions in court.
Barrows credited councilman Stewart Bain for his work on the code project.
“This is a huge positive thing for our taxpayers,” Barrows said.
Borough officials also stated that they wanted to include in the code project two new ordinances that they are in the process of implementing — a rental inspection ordinance and an ordinance to combat blighted properties in the community.
The council moved forward with the rental inspection ordinance at the meeting, approving its advertisement for approval at their April meeting. If approved then, officials said it would take effect in October.
The ordinance, similar to one approved several years ago in Rimersburg, would require landlords to have rental properties inspected for basic health and safety concerns. The ordinance would apply to non-owner occupied dwellings, even if payments are not made to the owners.
Before approving the ordinance for advertisement, the council debated several provisions in the plan, including the fee schedule.
Bain stated that changes needed to be made because, as written, the ordinance did not assess a fee for a first inspection if that inspection failed.
“No one will do inspections without getting paid,” he said.
Mateer said the plan could be changed to include a charge for each inspection and re-inspection, or a higher fee could be set to cover both inspections.
Bain also said the borough needs to make sure information about the inspections is also sent to the renters so that they know what recourse they have available if they have problems with the home they are renting.
Mateer noted that the inspections set a basic standard for rental properties, and that other issues would remain civil matters between the landlord and tenants.
Originally scheduled to take effect June 15, the council pushed the start date back to Oct. 1 to give the borough time to set up the inspection program, hire an inspector, establish an appeals board and create the paperwork needed for the inspections.
Other Business
• Barrows noted that while the borough’s snow removal rules were being enforced by police, elderly residents or those needing assistance with clearing walks can contact Valley Advantages or local Boy Scouts to aid with the work.
• The council is continuing to develop a parking permit plan for overnight parking in the municipal lot. Last week, members debated the proposed monthly fees for the permits, which would be limited to a yet-to-be-determined number of spaces in the parking lot. Officials said they would work on the plan and bring back recommendations at a future meeting.