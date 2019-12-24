KITTANNING – Last week’s meeting of the Armstrong County Board of Commissioners turned somewhat emotional at the end, as Commissioner George Skamai was recognized at his final meeting as an elected official.
“It’s been a pleasure and an honor,” Commissioner Pat Fabian told his fellow commissioner, who opted not to seek re-election this year.
With tears in his eyes, Fabian said that Skamai, who worked in the commissioners’ office for eight years before being elected four years ago, was a “valuable asset” to he and Commissioner Jason Renshaw when they were first elected.
Fabian acknowledged that their time together wasn’t always smooth sailing.
“We’ve had some epic battles here personally, and have been in the trenches together,” he said. “I appreciate your work and our time together.”
Renshaw agreed that Skamai has been a great asset of the county, and that he showed his passion for the county.
“It’s been a blessing to serve the citizens of Armstrong County,” Skamai said after the meeting. “I wish Commissioner Myers all the best for a successful term. This Board of Commissioners was able to accomplish some good things these past four years, and I am confident the next four will yield the same level of improvements and growth. Having spent time ‘in the trenches’ with Commissioner Fabian and Commissioner Renshaw, I can assure taxpayers that the county and their tax dollars are in good hands because these men make decisions out of sincerity, not personal gain.”
Skamai later said that he was not retiring, but looking into other job options.
Newly elected commissioner Don Myers, who will be sworn into office Jan. 6, was in attendance at the board’s final meeting of the year, and he also thanked Skamai for his service to the county.
“I look forward to working with Commissioner Renshaw and Commissioner Fabian,” he said. “I’m very excited to be a part of that.”
Myers, along with the other newly elected county officials, will be administered the oaths of office at a 9 a.m. ceremony in the main courtroom of the county courthouse on Jan. 6. The new board of commissioners will hold their reorganizational meeting at 11 a.m. that morning.