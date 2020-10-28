CLARION – With less than a week to go until the 2020 election, Clarion County officials said they are still in limbo as to what to do with mail-in ballots that are received after the traditional election day deadline.
Following a negative ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court regarding a request by Wisconsin Democrats to count mail in votes received up to six days after the Nov. 3 election, Commissioners Wayne Brocious, Ted Tharan and Ed Heasley addressed county plans at their Oct. 27 meeting.
“It’s still in litigation right now,” Tharan said of a similar case in Pennsylvania in which the state Supreme Court ruled that mail-in votes could be counted up to three days after the election.
According to reports, the first Republican-mounted challenge ended in a 4-4 tie in the U.S. Supreme Court, keeping the state ruling in place. Now, in the wake of the confirmation of a new conservative justice to the Supreme Court, Republicans are asking the high court for the second time to fast-track their request.
In light of the uncertainty, Tharan said that Clarion County election officials had recently discussed the possibility of counting all votes received by the 8 p.m. deadline on election day and holding all votes received after the deadline until a final ruling is handed down.
“We find it in our best interests if we keep those separate,” Tharan said of any late votes, noting that such action could prevent any possible confusion following a definitive ruling.
The commissioners reported on Tuesday that more than 5,000, or approximately 70 percent, of the county’s mail-in ballots have already been received. There are more than 23,000 registered voters in Clarion County.
While the commissioners think that the number of potential late votes could be relatively low, they are still anxious for a definitive ruling.
“Let’s just hope we have a definitive answer by election day,” Brosius said.